Girls Basketball
North Semistate
Saturday, Feb. 18
Class 4A
AT HUNTINGTON NORTH
Game 1: Fishers 67, Fort Wayne Snider 66
Game 2: Lake Central 62, South Bend Washington 57
Championship: Fishers 41, Lake Central 24
Class 3A
AT LAPORTE
Game 1: Twin Lakes 51, Hamilton Heights 44
Game 2: Fairfield 54, Tippecanoe Valley 43
Championship: Fairfield 42, Twin Lakes 34
Class 2A
AT LOGANSPORT
Game 1: Lapel 44, Andrean 32
Game 2: Central Noble 43 Lafayette Central Catholic 42
Championship: Lapel 51, Central Noble 38
Class A
AT FRANKFORT
Game 1: Tri 55, Tri-Central 29
Game 2: Bethany Christian 55, Washington Twp. 50
Championship: Bethany Christian 58, Tri 54