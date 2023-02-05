Girls Basketball
Regional Championships
Saturday, Feb. 11
Class 4A
AT LAPORTE
Regional 1: Valparaiso vs. South Bend Washington, 1 p.m.
Regional 2: Lake Central vs. Northridge, 4 p.m.
Class 3A
AT JIMTOWN
Regional 9: Mishawaka Marian vs. Tippecanoe Valley, noon
Regional 10: Fairfield vs. Highland, 3 p.m.
Class 2A
AT WINAMAC
Regional 17: Central Noble vs. South Central, noon
Regional 18: Andrean vs. North Miami, 3 p.m.
Class A
AT CASTON
Regional 25: Tri-County vs. Bethany Christian, noon
Regional 26: Washington Twp. vs. Argos, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Sectionals Championships
Class 4A
Sectional 1
AT LAKE CENTRAL
Lake Central 58, Hammond Central 21
Sectional 2
AT LOWELL
Valparaiso 47, Portage 33
Sectional 3
AT PLYMOUTH
South Bend Washington 65, Plymouth 30
Class 3A
Sectional 17
AT GRIFFITH
Highland 43, Hanover Central 34
Class 2A
Sectional 33
AT ANDREAN
Andrean 77, North Newton 21
Sectional 34
AT NORTH JUDSON
South Central 52, LaVille 40
Class A
Sectional 49
AT KOUTS
Washington Twp. 51, Kouts 49
Sectional 50
AT CULVER COMMUNITY
Argos 53, Triton 49 (OT)
