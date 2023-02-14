Game 1: Fort Wayne Snider vs. Fishers, 9 a.m.
Game 2: South Bend Washington vs. Lake Central, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Game 1: Twin Lakes vs. Hamilton Heights, 10 a.m.
Game 2: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Fairfield, noon
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7:30 p.m.
Game 1: Andrean vs. Lapel, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Central Noble vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
Game 1: Tri vs. Tri-Central, 9 a.m.
Game 2: Bethany Christian vs. Washington Twp., 11 a.m.
Championship: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m.
