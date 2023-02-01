Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings 2023

Girls Basketball
Sectionals
Class 4A
Sectional 1
AT LAKE CENTRAL
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Hammond Central 57, Morton 55
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Munster 56, Merrillville 52
Lake Central 60, EC Central 15
Friday, Feb. 3
Game 4: West Side vs. Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Game 5: Munster vs. Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 6 p.m.
Sectional 2
AT LOWELL
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 46
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Valparaiso 40, Crown Point 34
Chesterton 45, Lowell 30
Friday, Feb. 3
Game 4: Portage vs. Hobart, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Valparaiso vs. Chesterton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 6 p.m.
Sectional 3
AT PLYMOUTH
Tuesday, Jan. 31
South Bend Washington 85, Mishawaka 51
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Michigan City 56, LaPorte 41
Game 3: South Bend Riley vs. Plymouth, late
Friday, Feb. 3
Game 4: South Bend Adams vs. South Bend Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Michigan City vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Sectional 17
AT GRIFFITH
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boone Grove 54, Griffith 21
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Bishop Noll 65, Calumet 12
Hanover Central 65, River Forest 30
Friday, Feb. 3
Game 4: Highland vs. Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Bishop Noll vs. Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
AT ANDREAN
Tuesday, Jan. 31
North Newton 47, Gary Lighthouse 5
Whiting 52, 21st Century 33
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Illiana Christian 56, Bowman 22
Andrean 59, Lake Station 54
Friday, Feb. 3
Game 5: North Newton vs. Whiting, 6 p.m.
Game 6: Illiana Christian vs. Andrean, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Sectional 34
AT NORTH JUDSON
Tuesday, Jan. 31
South Central 62, Hebron 25
LaVille 56, North Judson 43
Friday, Feb. 3
Game 3: South Bend Career Academy vs. South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Wheeler vs. LaVille, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 49
AT KOUTS
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Washington Twp. 56, DeMotte Christian 31
Tri-Township 53, Hammond Academy 15
Friday, Feb. 3
Game 3: Morgan Twp. vs. Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Game 4: Kouts vs. Tri-Township, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 7 p.m.
Sectional 50
AT CULVER COMMUNITY
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Marquette 67, Oregon-Davis 49
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Argos 62, Culver Community 58 (3 OT)
Westville 38, Trinity Greenlawn 29
Friday, Feb. 3
Game 4: Triton vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.
Game 5: Argos vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Championship, 6 p.m.