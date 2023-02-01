 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Strack & Van Til
agate urgent

Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings 2023

  • Updated
  • 0
STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Girls Basketball

Sectionals

Class 4A

Sectional 1

AT LAKE CENTRAL

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Hammond Central 57, Morton 55

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Munster 56, Merrillville 52

Lake Central 60, EC Central 15

Friday, Feb. 3

Game 4: West Side vs. Hammond Central, 5 p.m.

Game 5: Munster vs. Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Championship, 6 p.m.

Sectional 2

AT LOWELL

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Hobart 57, Kankakee Valley 46

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Valparaiso 40, Crown Point 34

Chesterton 45, Lowell 30

Friday, Feb. 3

Game 4: Portage vs. Hobart, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Valparaiso vs. Chesterton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Championship, 6 p.m.

Sectional 3

AT PLYMOUTH

Tuesday, Jan. 31

South Bend Washington 85, Mishawaka 51

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Michigan City 56, LaPorte 41

Game 3: South Bend Riley vs. Plymouth, late

Friday, Feb. 3

Game 4: South Bend Adams vs. South Bend Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Michigan City vs. Winner Game 3, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Sectional 17

AT GRIFFITH

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Boone Grove 54, Griffith 21

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Bishop Noll 65, Calumet 12

Hanover Central 65, River Forest 30

Friday, Feb. 3

Game 4: Highland vs. Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Bishop Noll vs. Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

AT ANDREAN

Tuesday, Jan. 31

North Newton 47, Gary Lighthouse 5

Whiting 52, 21st Century 33

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Illiana Christian 56, Bowman 22

Andrean 59, Lake Station 54

Friday, Feb. 3

Game 5: North Newton vs. Whiting, 6 p.m.

Game 6: Illiana Christian vs. Andrean, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional 34

AT NORTH JUDSON

Tuesday, Jan. 31

South Central 62, Hebron 25

LaVille 56, North Judson 43

Friday, Feb. 3

Game 3: South Bend Career Academy vs. South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Wheeler vs. LaVille, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Championship, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 49

AT KOUTS

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Washington Twp. 56, DeMotte Christian 31

Tri-Township 53, Hammond Academy 15

Friday, Feb. 3

Game 3: Morgan Twp. vs. Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Game 4: Kouts vs. Tri-Township, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Championship, 7 p.m.

Sectional 50

AT CULVER COMMUNITY

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Marquette 67, Oregon-Davis 49

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Argos 62, Culver Community 58 (3 OT)

Westville 38, Trinity Greenlawn 29

Friday, Feb. 3

Game 4: Triton vs. Marquette, 5 p.m.

Game 5: Argos vs. Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Championship, 6 p.m.

