Glenn Beckert, 4-time All-Star second baseman for Cubs, dies
PRO BASEBALL

Glenn Beckert, 4-time All-Star second baseman for Cubs, dies

Virus Outbreak Illinois (copy)

Wrigley Field, home to the Cubs, is shown.

 Nam Y. Huh, file, Associated Press

CHICAGO — Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and '70s, died Sunday. He was 79.

Citing his family, the Cubs said he died of natural causes in Florida.

"After his playing days concluded, Glenn was a familiar sight at Wrigley Field and numerous Cubs Conventions, and he always had a memory to share of his time on and off the field with his beloved teammates," the Cubs said in a statement.

Playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ferguson Jenkins, Beckert won a Gold Glove in 1968 and made four straight All-Star teams for Chicago starting in 1969.

"We lost a great one today, Glenn Beckert," Jenkins wrote on Twitter. "Glenn was my friend, my Cubs teammate and the best man at my wedding. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Beckert family."

He had the best strikeout-to-at-bat ratio in the National League five times and finished third in average when he hit a career-high .342 in 1971.

Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago (1965-73) and the San Diego Padres (1974-75).

He is survived by daughters Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck and longtime partner Marybruce Standley.

Times staff contributed to this story.

