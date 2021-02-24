Glenn Robinson III waived by Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings announced Wednesday that they waived Glenn Robinson III.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, which was later confirmed by the Kings. Robinson signed with the Kings in late November on a one-year, $2 million contract that was partially guaranteed.
In his final game with Sacramento, Robinson had four points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes in the Kings' 118-110 loss to Miami on Feb. 18. He was ruled out with right knee soreness against the Bulls and coach Luke Walton said Robinson was away from the team due to personal reasons for games in Milwaukee and Brooklyn earlier this week, according to the Sacramento Bee.
The Bee's Jason Anderson, citing anonymous sources, reported that Robinson was anticipating his release and that he will return to his home in Indianapolis after packing his belongings on Monday.
The seventh-year small forward was coming off the best stretch of his professional career, averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season. Those were career highs.
A large portion of that stretch came starting 48 games for the Golden State Warriors, when he averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, before a trade sent him to Philadelphia. He played in 14 games, starting four, for the 76ers and shot 39.1% on 3s between the two stints.
The Glenn Robinson III poster set to appear in the March 5, 2017, edition of The Times.
Glenn Robinson III dunks over Pacers teammate Paul George, a mascot, and a cheerleader, as he participates in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Pacers guard and Lake Central grad Glenn Robinson III, center, is fouled by Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka, right, as he shoots during the second half Sunday's game. The Pacers defeated the Magic 117-104.
In this file photo, Bulls guard Derrick Rose dribbles while the Philadelphia 76ers' Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central grad, defends during a game at the United Center. Robinson will play next season with the Pacers.
In this Oct. 24, 2013 photo, Michigan's Nik Stauskas (11), Mitch McGary (4) of Chesterton and Lake Central grad Glenn Robinson III (1), all sophomores, joke with photographers during media day at Crisler Arena.
Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III (1) dunks the ball against Louisville guard/forward Wayne Blackshear (20) during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game, Monday, April 8, 2013, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ST.JOHN | Glenn Robinson III is congratulated by his father Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson after the younger Robinson signed his National Letter of Intent at Lake Central High School Wednesday, November 9, 2011.
ST. JOHN | Lake Central senior Glenn Robinson III, right, is the son of former NBA standout Glenn Robinson of Gary Roosevelt. He is joined by his step-father Antwoin Erving, left, mother Shantelle Erving and brother Gelen.
Indiana's Glenn Robinson III dunks as he participates in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Indiana's Glenn Robinson III dunks over teammate Paul George as he participates in the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
The Pacers Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central grad, holds up his trophy after winning the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans.
Indiana pacers Glenn Robinson III reacts after winning the slam dunk contest during NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.
Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central grad dunks against the Heat in the first half Saturday in Miami.
Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central grad, playing in a game in January 2017.
Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central grad, is fouled by Boston center Al Horford as Robinson shoots during the first half Thursday in Indianapolis.
Pacers forward and Lake Central grad Glenn Robinson III, right, drives with the basketball around Los Angeles Clippers guard Jamal Crawford in the second half of Sunday’s game. Indiana won 91-70.
Pacers guard and Lake Central grad Glenn Robinson III shoots over Bulls guard Spencer Dinwiddie.
The Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central grad, looks for a way past Detroit Pistons’ Lorenzo Brown during the second half of a summer league game July 5 in Orlando, Fla.
Pacers guard Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central grad, encourages campers before sprint drills during a camp Wednesday at Lake Central High School.
Pacers guard and Lake Central grad Glenn Robinson III shoots against Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver during a regular-season game.
The Pacers' Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central grad, puts up a shot against the Celtics' Evan Turner during the first half Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Lake Central grad Glenn Robinson III signed a three-year contract with the Indiana Pacers in the off-season after finishing his rookie season with Philadelphia.
Lake Central graduate Glenn Robinson III participated in the 2014 NBA Draft Combine last May in Chicago and was later taken in the second round by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Minnesota rookie Glenn Robinson III (1) scores against Charlotte's Al Jefferson (25) during a Jan. 19 loss.
Minnesota Timberwolves' rookie Glenn Robinson III scores on a layup gainst Atlanta's Paul Millsap, left, and Pero Antic, right, in a January game.
Former Lake Central star Glenn Robinson III made his pro debut Saturday in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III, left, and center Mitch McGary, of Chesterton, together during their days in Ann Arbor.
Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III goes up for a basket against Illinois center Nnanna Egwu (32) at the Big Ten Conference Tournament last season.
Michigan's Glenn Robinson III signs autographs after practice for the NCAA Midwest Regional in Indianapolis.
Former Michigan guard Glenn Robinson III walks off the court as Kentucky players celebrate following 75-72 win by the Wildcats in the regional final.
Michigan's Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central graduate, answers a question during an interview session for the NCAA Midwest Regional final Saturday in Indianapolis.
Michigan's Glenn Robinson III, left, a Lake Central graduate, and Tennessee's Jeronne Maymon go after a rebound during the first half of an NCAA Midwest Regional semifinal game Friday in Indianapolis.
Michigan's Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central graduate, dunks during the first half of an NCAA Midwest Regional semifinal game against Tennessee on Friday in Indianapolis.
Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central graduate, dunks the ball during the first half against Houston Baptist on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Michigan's Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central graduate, cuts the net after the regional final game March 31 against Florida in Arlington, Texas.
Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central graduate, dunks against the Louisville during the second half of Monday's NCAA championship game in Atlanta.
Michigan's Glenn Robinson III, a Lake Central graduate, shoots in the semifinal game Saturday in Atlanta.
AUBURN HILLS | Michigan player Glenn Robinson III, center, from St. John, practices for the second round of the NCAA tournament on Wednesday at The Palace at Auburn Hills.
Michigan forward Glenn Robinson III tries to draw a charge from Michigan State center Adreian Payne, right, in a game March 3 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 58-57.
Lake Central's Glenn Robinson III looks to shoot during the second half of the Indian's 76-72 loss Saturday to South Bend Adams in a semifinal regional contest at Michigan CIty High School.
Lake Central's Glenn Robinson III grabs a rebound in traffic during Saturday's sectional championship game against Highland.
Lake Central's Glenn Robinson III drives downcourt as
Valparaiso's Zach Meyer defends during the first half\ Thursday
night at Lake Central.
Lake Central's Glenn Robinson III draws a foul while heading for
a basket during the first half Thursday night at Lake Central.
Lake Central senior Glenn Robinson III shoots past Crown Point
junior Sean Kelly on Friday in the Indians' 74-54 win over Crown
Point at Lake Central in St. John.
Lake Central senior Glenn Robinson III puts up a shot against
Highland on Tuesday in Lake Central's 80-51 win at Lake Central in
St. John.
Glenn Robinson III poses for a picture with family friend James Graham III, 5, after Robinson signed his National Letter of Intent at Lake Central High School on Wednesday.
Glenn Robinson III signs his National Letter of Intent to the University of Michigan on Wednesday at Lake Central High School.
ST. JOHN | Lake Central senior Glenn Robinson III is the son of former NBA standout Glenn Robinson of Gary Roosevelt. He was 2-years-old in this picture.
ST. JOHN | Lake Central senior Glenn Robinson III is the son of former NBA standout Glenn Robinson of Gary Roosevelt. He was about 8-years-old in this picture.
ST. JOHN | Lake Central senior Glenn Robinson III, right, poses with his brother Gelen Robinson. Their father is former NBA standout Glenn Robinson of Gary Roosevelt.
ST. JOHN | Lake Central senior Glenn Robinson III is the son of former NBA standout Glenn Robinson of Gary Roosevelt.
Lake Central junior Glenn Robinson III drives down court followed by Portage senior Anton Fentress during Tuesday's game in St. John.
VALPARAISO Lake Central's Glenn Robinson III goes up for a short jumper during the second half as the Indians fall to the Vikings, 48-34 Thursday night at VHS.
Lake Central's Glenn Robinson III slips on a drive to the basket in front of Chesterton's KeMonte Price. Robinson led all scorers with 16 points.
Lake Central junior Glenn Robinson III has his shot blocked by Crown Point sophomore Braxton Rice during Friday's game at St. John.
Valparaiso's Dan Hummel and Lake Central's Glenn Robinson III collide into the stands during a varsity boys basketball game hosted by Lake Central, Friday, Dec 3, 2010.