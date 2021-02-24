 Skip to main content
Glenn Robinson III waived by Sacramento Kings
PRO BASKETBALL

The Sacramento Kings announced Wednesday that they waived Glenn Robinson III.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news, which was later confirmed by the Kings. Robinson signed with the Kings in late November on a one-year, $2 million contract that was partially guaranteed.

‘Know your why’: Glenn Robinson III focuses internally, works on ARI Foundation at NBA bubble

Contracts with a partial guarantee are set to be guaranteed on Saturday, so a player needed to be waived on Wednesday to clear the roster spot before the guarantee date.

"Thank you @SacramentoKings for the opportunity, and thanks to my fans for the continued support," Robinson, a Lake Central graduate and native of Gary, tweeted Wednesday. "Grateful for it all!"

Glenn Robinson III ready to be a leader with Sacramento Kings, poses dunk contest challenge

Robinson, 27, appeared in 23 games as a rotational player and averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.1 minutes per game. He shot 36.4% on 3s in that stretch.

In December he told The Times the Kings "had been calling since day one" of free agency and they "showed a lot of interest" in him.

In his final game with Sacramento, Robinson had four points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes in the Kings' 118-110 loss to Miami on Feb. 18. He was ruled out with right knee soreness against the Bulls and coach Luke Walton said Robinson was away from the team due to personal reasons for games in Milwaukee and Brooklyn earlier this week, according to the Sacramento Bee.

AARON FERGUSON: Glenn Robinson III climbs NBA ladder, bringing the Region with him

The Bee's Jason Anderson, citing anonymous sources, reported that Robinson was anticipating his release and that he will return to his home in Indianapolis after packing his belongings on Monday. 

The seventh-year small forward was coming off the best stretch of his professional career, averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season. Those were career highs.

A large portion of that stretch came starting 48 games for the Golden State Warriors, when he averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, before a trade sent him to Philadelphia. He played in 14 games, starting four, for the 76ers and shot 39.1% on 3s between the two stints.

