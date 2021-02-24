Glenn Robinson III waived by Sacramento Kings

In his final game with Sacramento, Robinson had four points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes in the Kings' 118-110 loss to Miami on Feb. 18. He was ruled out with right knee soreness against the Bulls and coach Luke Walton said Robinson was away from the team due to personal reasons for games in Milwaukee and Brooklyn earlier this week, according to the Sacramento Bee.

The Bee's Jason Anderson, citing anonymous sources, reported that Robinson was anticipating his release and that he will return to his home in Indianapolis after packing his belongings on Monday.

The seventh-year small forward was coming off the best stretch of his professional career, averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game last season. Those were career highs.

A large portion of that stretch came starting 48 games for the Golden State Warriors, when he averaged 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, before a trade sent him to Philadelphia. He played in 14 games, starting four, for the 76ers and shot 39.1% on 3s between the two stints.

Gallery: NBA Slam Dunk champion Glenn Robinson III through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.