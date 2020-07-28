Goaltenders in spotlight for Blackhawks-Oilers series

“Obviously, a team that has had a lot of experience in the playoffs,” he said of the Blackhawks. “Won Stanley Cups, so it’ll be a good test for our group.”

Crawford was in net when Chicago won the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015. He is 48-37 with a .919 save percentage and 2.28 goals-against average in 87 career playoff appearances.

But he just returned to practice on Saturday after missing the start of training camp while he was in quarantine.

“Obviously it's a priority for us to get him ready as soon as we can,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “The sooner we can integrate him into the group and get back to his normal routine that he would normally be under I think the better for everyone.”

The 35-year-old Crawford had been playing well when the NHL was shut down because of the pandemic, recording a .930 save percentage in his last 17 games. The Blackhawks are carrying four goaltenders on their 31-man postseason roster, but Crawford is expected to start Game 1 against the Oilers.

How he performs against McDavid and company with such a short preparation window remains to be seen.