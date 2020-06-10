Golf passes initial test with no positive virus results

Koepka made no apologies for working with caddie Ricky Elliott the way he always does, mainly because his caddie is staying with him this week and both have been tested.

“You look at any other sport. I'm pretty sure LeBron James isn't going to worry about setting a pick. Football, you're not going to worry about tackling a guy because of social distancing,” Koepka said.

But he recognized the importance of getting through this week without incident, so that golf can continue until just short of Christmas.

“I think it’s important to make sure that we go through all these things because I want to play,” Koepka said. “I know everybody out here wants to play, I know the fans want to see us play, so we’ve got to take all those protocols seriously if we really want to be out here for the rest of the year.”

And then there's the matter of birdies and bogeys.

McIlroy and Thomas are among those who have never played Colonial. Rahm has a mathematical chance of replacing McIlroy at No. 1 in the world. Koepka hasn't been the same since his knee injury late last year, and he believes the break did him a world of good. Jordan Spieth can only hope the same holds true for him.

All are eager to return, even in silence.