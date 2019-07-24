When Aidan Gutierrez picked up golf as a 2-year-old, his family expected it to be little more than a hobby.
John Gutierrez, Aidan's father, bought plastic clubs and started teaching his son to play. The Valparaiso resident hoped someday he would be able to play in a local league with his son, spending quality time with casual competition mixed in.
He didn't expect Aidan Gutierrez to grow into an elite golfer for his age.
“Then he just fell in love with it, and it turned into something he wanted to do every day,” John Gutierrez said. “Just when you think that maybe this is too big for him, he shocks you because he'll throw up some crazy number and qualify for events.”
At 13, Aidan Gutierrez was the youngest golfer to qualify for this year's U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, which took place July 15-20. His coach in Chicago, Kevin Weeks, described the tournament as the U.S. Open for Aidan's age group.
Most of the other golfers were 16 or 17. Many hold high-major Division I offers, and some will play on the PGA Tour. Chris Wellsand, Aidan's coach in Valparaiso, said one golfer playing in the group ahead of Aidan in a practice round will go pro as soon as he turns 18. According to Wellsand, Aidan Gutierrez would have been the youngest qualifier in 2017 and 2018, too.
Meanwhile, Aidan Gutierrez isn't even in high school yet. He'll start eighth grade in the fall. While Aidan Gutierrez missed the cut at Toledo's Inverness Club, he says it made him a better golfer.
“It was honestly just so much fun,” Aidan Gutierrez said. “It was a great learning experience, as well, because playing with these kids who are so much older than me — and most of them were already committed to DI colleges — they talked to me quite a bit about recruiting and what to keep your eye out for.”
“But also, it was a lot of fun seeing how they play a golf course differently than people my age. People my age most of the time just take the driver and bang it up there.”
While John Gutierrez said his son has always been something of a natural, Aidan remembers a turning point when he started separating from most golfers his age. When Aidan Gutierrez was 9 years old, he sat down with his father and Wellsand to discuss his commitment to golf.
Aidan Gutierrez called it a “come-to-Jesus meeting,” although he was already on track to become a good golfer. He decided he wanted to make golf a main priority, and ever since then he has put in hours of extra work per day that few his age do.
Wellsand said Aidan Gutierrez devotes six to 12 hours per day to playing, practicing or working with his fitness coach, Brent Kimmel. Aidan Gutierrez's conscious decision four years ago made it clear this isn't forced, though.
In fact, Aidan Gutierrez said the extra effort has made golf more enjoyable for him — his clear progress has made the game more satisfying.
“It teaches you so much about yourself — more than any other sport that I've ever played,” Aidan Gutierrez said. “I think that's why I love it so much: because I never stop learning things about myself, about what I can do. It's just so much fun, every second of it.”
Aidan Gutierrez headed into the June 24 qualifier at Purdue playing his best golf, and that continued with a 2-under 70 to tie for first with Australian Kuangyu Chen.
A tough course at Inverness tripped him up, as he shot 17-over through two rounds. Inverness featured far deeper rough and holes with more difficult layouts than in Northwest Indiana, but Aidan Gutierrez struck the ball well.
Competitors got up-and-down with ease and showed off superior play around the greens. It gave Aidan Gutierrez a look at where he can still improve to compete with the world's best.
“If you don't know what the next level is or what other things are out there, then you're gonna settle to be good in the area or good in the state,” Wellsand said. “He wants it more now than I think I've ever seen him.”
Since Aidan Gutierrez has years before he'll be among the older competitors at the U.S. Junior Amateur, John said there isn't a set-in-stone plan for his future. Aidan Gutierrez said he hopes to play in college for a program that has a track record of turning out PGA Tour players. First, however, John Gutierrez said the plan right now is for Aidan to attend Valparaiso High School.
Aidan Gutierrez's experience at Inverness only added to his already sky-high motivation and work ethic. Over the next year, he'll work to ensure a return to the big stage.
“I enjoyed every second of it, and it kind of made me realize that I feel like that's where I belong now. So I'm gonna work harder than ever to keep on going back every year.”