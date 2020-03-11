Grace Hales helps lead Valparaiso back to success

“I came here my freshman year just hoping I’d have an opportunity to play,” Hales said. “I’ve always prided myself on being consistent. I’ve pushed through a lot during my career, but I’ve always wanted to be able to go out on the court.”

Valparaiso ripped off a seven-game winning streak during the non-conference slate that helped the Crusaders equal last season’s win total before Valley play began. The Crusaders then lost four of their first five conference games before a remarkable comeback at home against Loyola on Jan. 24.

Valparaiso trailed by six points with under a minute remaining, but came back as Shay Frederick scored seven straight points in the final 19 seconds of action.

The Crusaders split their next four games before going into Bradley and getting blown out 90-69 on Valentine’s Day.

“It was a difficult 40 hours of soul searching for us,” Evans said. “We spent a lot of time looking at where we were. That was the turning point of the year for us.”

The Crusaders closed out the regular season by winning four of their last six games, including wins at Illinois State and Southern Illinois.