Grace Hales helps lead Valparaiso back to success

Grace Hales has a lot of thoughts as to how Valparaiso was able to turn around its program and deliver the first winning season in 10 years.
The senior is quick to give credit to second-year coach Mary Evans and Valparaiso’s staff for embracing the returning players as their own. Hales believes that avoiding some of the season-ending injuries that have defined the program over the last decade has been important.
Mostly, Hales believes Valparaiso’s success has come from a mental re-calibration that forced players to change their outlook.
“We just got sick of losing,” Hales said. “It really became about setting a new foundation and getting the program to a point where winning is what we’re expected to do.”
The Crusaders are 17-12 this season and will enter this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 6 seed. It marks the first time since joining the Valley that either the men’s or women’s program will avoid the opening round “play-in” games of the tournament.
The Valley issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon confirming the tournament will go on as scheduled as it pertains to COVID-19.
“The current plan is to play the tournament without any adjustment to those who may attend,” the statement read. “This is consistent with advice of local health authorities, TaxSlayer Center and Visit Quad Cities.”
The turning points have come at different moments for the Crusaders. The first came when Evans was introduced as Valparaiso’s eighth coach in program history on April 13, 2018. Evans brought 15 years of Division-I experience with her to Valparaiso, including five years as an assistant coach at Ohio.
Her first order of business was getting to know the returning players. In an era where transfers happen at a staggeringly high rate, every member of the Valparaiso women’s basketball team returned to campus the following fall.
“We weren’t going to run anybody off,” Evans said. “Valparaiso is a special place and they all signed up for the 'Valpo Experience.' That goes beyond basketball. We try to coach from a place of caring and love and we care about their success for the rest of their lives.”
The Crusaders struggled in Evans’ first year, in large part because of numerous season-ending injuries. Key contributors to this season’s turnaround were sidelined last season, including Caitlin Morrison and Marlee Profitt. Starting point guard Hannah Schaub suffered a torn ACL midway through the season and several other players saw their careers come to an end because of serious injuries.
Valparaiso has had better luck on the health front this season, with Hales leading the charge. The senior has never missed a game in her career and she is second in program history with 123 games. Should the Crusaders upset Bradley in the second round, or earn a bid to a postseason tournament, Hales will end her career atop the all-time list.
“I came here my freshman year just hoping I’d have an opportunity to play,” Hales said. “I’ve always prided myself on being consistent. I’ve pushed through a lot during my career, but I’ve always wanted to be able to go out on the court.”
Valparaiso ripped off a seven-game winning streak during the non-conference slate that helped the Crusaders equal last season’s win total before Valley play began. The Crusaders then lost four of their first five conference games before a remarkable comeback at home against Loyola on Jan. 24.
Valparaiso trailed by six points with under a minute remaining, but came back as Shay Frederick scored seven straight points in the final 19 seconds of action.
The Crusaders split their next four games before going into Bradley and getting blown out 90-69 on Valentine’s Day.
“It was a difficult 40 hours of soul searching for us,” Evans said. “We spent a lot of time looking at where we were. That was the turning point of the year for us.”
The Crusaders closed out the regular season by winning four of their last six games, including wins at Illinois State and Southern Illinois.
“We go into this tournament with a chip on our shoulder,” Hales said. “We know that we did great things here this year, but we still feel like we get overlooked by the rest of the conference. What we’ve done this year is remarkable and nothing that happens this weekend will change that.”