Grant Comstock finds the right fit with Valparaiso football

VALPARAISO — Grant Comstock was tired of having athletic opportunities taken away from him, so the Valparaiso senior took little something of his own.
Comstock was preparing to head to regionals with the Valparaiso basketball team last March when COVID-19 erupted in the United States, shutting down the IHSAA tournament. Comstock’s true love, baseball, would soon be shuttered, as well, leaving the future Northwestern pitcher feeling empty.
“I love competition,” Comstock said. “I missed getting a chance to get out there and compete in basketball and in baseball.”
That emptiness led Comstock to take a bold chance this fall: football. The 6-foot-5 athlete had been pushed for the last few years by basketball teammates, Cooper Jones and Rowland Sorrick, to join them on the gridiron. Still, Comstock wasn’t sold until he got a call from an unlikely source.
“It was in the summer when I decided that I was going to join the football coaching staff, that I reached out to Grant,” Valparaiso baseball coach Todd Evans said. “I called both him and (fellow baseball player) Josh Brinson and told them how much I thought they could help the team.”
The call pushed Comstock over the edge and he decided to join the football team. Evans finalized the plan while lounging around his pool with Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall. The pair were eager to get Comstock in the fold.
“I knew that Grant could give us that vertical deep threat that we were looking for,” Evans said. “All of us coaches work together. If you’ve got an athlete, get him on the team. Especially with baseball being canceled last spring, we wanted to get Grant an opportunity.”
Comstock took to the Valparaiso offense like clockwork. The senior snagged his first catch in the season opener against Penn and then added a 56-yard touchdown reception against LaPorte in the next game. He’s settled into a role where some weeks he’ll catch a pass or a touchdown and other weeks he’s content to just be a decoy for Valparaiso’s potent rushing attack. Comstock is tied for second on the team with seven catches and he leads the Vikings with 219 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
“This has really just been an amazing opportunity,” Comstock said. “Everything happened really fast with joining the team and then I just went out and played. It’s been a lot of fun so far.”
A big reason for the fun has been the winning. Comstock watched from afar over the last two years as the Vikings made consecutive deep postseason runs. As the team was walking off the field following last Friday’s regional title victory over Mishawaka, Evans told Comstock that it was time for the baseball team to win one as well.
“To see the success these guys are having in football, I just said that we should go get one in baseball,” Evans said. “Going through what this season has been like, maybe Grant and Josh hold their teammates accountable after seeing how they’ve made it this far.”
The Vikings will play for a trip back to the Class 5A state title game on Friday night when they travel to Zionsville. In a season that once looked like it might never get off the ground, Comstock is enjoying every minute of the ride while remembering how much of a ride he lost out on last season.
“This (postseason run) has been icing on the cake of this season,” Comstock said. “It’s been a lot of fun. We’ve mostly been able to play a complete season and I’m having a lot of fun with it all.”
