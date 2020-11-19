Grant Comstock finds the right fit with Valparaiso football

“I knew that Grant could give us that vertical deep threat that we were looking for,” Evans said. “All of us coaches work together. If you’ve got an athlete, get him on the team. Especially with baseball being canceled last spring, we wanted to get Grant an opportunity.”

Comstock took to the Valparaiso offense like clockwork. The senior snagged his first catch in the season opener against Penn and then added a 56-yard touchdown reception against LaPorte in the next game. He’s settled into a role where some weeks he’ll catch a pass or a touchdown and other weeks he’s content to just be a decoy for Valparaiso’s potent rushing attack. Comstock is tied for second on the team with seven catches and he leads the Vikings with 219 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

“This has really just been an amazing opportunity,” Comstock said. “Everything happened really fast with joining the team and then I just went out and played. It’s been a lot of fun so far.”

A big reason for the fun has been the winning. Comstock watched from afar over the last two years as the Vikings made consecutive deep postseason runs. As the team was walking off the field following last Friday’s regional title victory over Mishawaka, Evans told Comstock that it was time for the baseball team to win one as well.