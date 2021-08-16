Great Lakes Athletic Conference football teams ready for a season of change

The winds of change are blowing off the Great Lakes this football season.

Hammond Central is a new school to the Great Lakes Athletic Conference this fall, combining athletes from Hammond and Clark, both of which closed earlier this year. Morton will have a new look after inheriting much of the roster from Gavit. Finally, West Side is operating in a state of flux this year as offseason stadium renovations have been slowed due to a number of factors. The Cougars are currently rearranging their schedule to play the bulk of their season on the road.

“We have to be very patient,” West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. said. “Our kids have done a great job with it and the mentality for them is it doesn’t matter where we play. The timetables for everything has changed due to a shortage of goods all over the place. This wasn’t foreseen and it isn’t anyone’s fault. Hopefully we can play some games at home later in the season, but as for now, we’re moving everything around.”

While there is physical construction happening at West Side, Adam Hudak is embarking on a different type of construction at Hammond Central. The former Wheeler coach is building a program from the ground floor and that comes with uncertainty at every turn. Players have come and gone from nearly every practice, but Hudak is finding joy in the process.