Great Lakes Athletic Conference football teams ready for a season of change

The winds of change are blowing off the Great Lakes this football season.
Hammond Central is a new school to the Great Lakes Athletic Conference this fall, combining athletes from Hammond and Clark, both of which closed earlier this year. Morton will have a new look after inheriting much of the roster from Gavit. Finally, West Side is operating in a state of flux this year as offseason stadium renovations have been slowed due to a number of factors. The Cougars are currently rearranging their schedule to play the bulk of their season on the road.
“We have to be very patient,” West Side coach Eric Schreiber Jr. said. “Our kids have done a great job with it and the mentality for them is it doesn’t matter where we play. The timetables for everything has changed due to a shortage of goods all over the place. This wasn’t foreseen and it isn’t anyone’s fault. Hopefully we can play some games at home later in the season, but as for now, we’re moving everything around.”
While there is physical construction happening at West Side, Adam Hudak is embarking on a different type of construction at Hammond Central. The former Wheeler coach is building a program from the ground floor and that comes with uncertainty at every turn. Players have come and gone from nearly every practice, but Hudak is finding joy in the process.
“There’s a lot of talent here,” Hudak said. “We are Hammond Central. That’s our identity. We’re talking about the future and we’re done looking at the past. This is who we are from this moment forward.”
Mac Mishler is doing the same type of blending at Morton as he has players from Gavit joining the roster. He’s gone out of his way to put the players together in ways that knock down the barriers of the former schools.
“We started getting after it in January and the players have gelled together really well,” Mishler said. “This isn’t about a Morton thing and a Gavit thing. We’re one team and that’s the message.”
SCOUTING THE GREAT LAKES ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
EC Central Cardinals
Coach: Dante Dinkins, third season.
Last season: 0-5.
Top returning players: WR/DB Dandre Brown, HB/LB Jullian Guerrero, OL Jayvon Jackson.
What you should know
Third-year coach Dante Dinkins says the Cardinals are building with a younger core this season, but he's excited about the potential of his group. Freshman quarterback Yamauree Wallace will get the keys to the offense from the opening snap and getting on the same page as Brown will be a key to EC Central's success. "We know that we're young, but we know that we're going to get better with the experience we gain from this year," Dinkins said. Guerrero and Jackson are a pair of four-year players that will provide some stability to the young roster.
Hammond Central Wolves
Coach: Adam Hudak, first season.
Last season: 0-0 (new school).
Top returning players: LB Antrevius Pullum (Hammond), WR/CB Demitrius Jones (Hammond), QB Anthony Huber (Clark).
What you should know
Adam Hudak has a tall task on his hands after leading Wheeler to its first winning season in four years. The Valparaiso University product will lead Hammond Central from the ground floor after Hammond and Clark merged to form a new school. "We're a work in progress," Hudak said. "We had three new kids show up to practice (on a recent day). That's how it has been. I told them that I was happy to have them and I hope they stay." Hudak will lean heavily on Pullum and Huber to lead the Wolves in their first year on the field.
Morton Governors
Coach: Mac Mishler, second season.
Last season: 3-1.
Top returning players: WR/RB/DB Devan James, OL/DE Hayden Lewter (Gavit), RB/MLB Deonne Williams (Gavit).
What you should know
The school name and mascot might be the same, but most everything else is different about Morton. Second-year coach Mac Mishler has retooled the uniforms and the helmets after Morton and Gavit blended to form one roster. The talent started coming together in January for workouts and Mishler has made a point to provide a unified experience. "We had a intrasquad scrimmage last week and we told them after that it would be the final time we'd ever compete against each other again." James is a holdover from Morton's roster while Lewter and Williams bring plenty of talent from Gavit.
West Side Cougars
Coach: Eric Schreiber Jr., second season.
Last season: 2-6.
Top returning players: QB Payton Jordan, RB Camajay Griffin-Terrell, OL Jamari Jefferson.
What you should know
A powerful running game is going to get even stronger for the Cougars as Bowman transfer Sean Ambrose joins an offensive line that returns four starters. Jordan and Griffin-Terrell each topped 1,000 yards on the ground last season, becoming just the third pair of West Side teammates to accomplish the feat in the same season. "We've got a lot of big boys up front that are selfless," Schreiber Jr. said. "They're willing to give up their bodies for the guys running the ball behind them."