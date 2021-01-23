Griffin Poulsen rounding into shape, Munster rolls to NCC title

HOBART — The past year has been full of highs and lows for Munster junior distance swimmer Griffin Poulsen.
As a sophomore, Poulsen finished seventh in the state finals of the 500-yard freestyle only to then see his summer plans of competing in various regional events washed away as a result of COVID-19. That left him without the competition he planned for and instead relegated him to community pools to try keep the momentum he built as a sophomore going.
Saturday’s Northwest Crossroads Conference meet brought a dose of normalcy. Poulsen dominated the 500 freestyle in 4 minutes, 43.41 seconds to the tune of an 18.25-second victory to go along with an additional individual win in the 200 freestyle (1:46.79) and relay wins in the 200 and 400 freestyles.
Poulsen and the Seahorses claimed a 14th consecutive NCC title over runner up Lowell and Highland, which placed third.
“I’ve been happy to ride the ups and downs that come with how things are in the world right now,” Poulsen said. “Right now, my times aren’t exactly where we want them, but all things considered, I like where I’m at with where we are in the season.”
Poulsen stands as one of the state’s returning threats to win the 500 freestyle and also aims to break into the finals of the 200 freestyle, where he’s seen improvements this season. The 500 remains his main event, and he said his goal is to break into the four minute and 33 second bracket to claim the school’s record by the end of the season.
He’ll do that while balancing time with Boy Scouts, where’s he’s nearing Eagle Scout recognition, and his duties in the school orchestra. The key to getting there, Poulsen said, is going to be shaving time on the back ends of his swim which means increased endurance and focus on pacing.
“I think with the proper training and support from coaches and teammates that I can get there,” he said, “maybe not at sectionals but hopefully by state.”
Fellow Seahorse Kenneth Reed, a junior, picked up wins in the 50 freestyle (21.68) and 100 butterfly (51.26), while also being on Munster’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Reed finished one spot shy of a state finals berth in the butterfly last season and said he likes this year’s trajectory thus far.
He has hopes of breaking into the top-three or top-five in the state finals after last season swimming a prelim time that would have cracked the top-eight times.
“I know exactly what I need to do,” Reed said. “There’s been a ton of hard training this season, so to pick up these two wins today is amazing. We’re still training hard and haven’t rested, so it gives me a lot of confidence that we’re doing all the right things.”
Munster senior Fenry Zhou claimed a pair of individual wins of his own with times of 2:00.88 in the 200 individual medley and 59.79 in the 100 breaststroke. He also joined the victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Zhou said he expected to have quicker times on the stopwatch but added that the wins will only help boost morale heading into tapering.
“We came into this meet with the expectations that we’d all swim really well,” he said. “If anything, it sets the expectation for me to keep focused and do my absolute best and not accept anything less than that.”
Munster picked up a total of eight wins in the swimming portion of the event, including an additional victory by junior Scott Robbins in the 100 freestyle (50.95). The Seahorses claimed 21 of the 27 available individual places on the podium along with their relay sweep.
Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said she’s seen her athletes grow up over the course of the season and that those with state hopes like Poulsen, Reed and Zhou are positioned well for sectionals.
“We’re still tired but the boys had some pretty solid swims,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “Now it’s a matter of tweaking. They know what they need to do, so we’re trying our best to get them all where they need to be.”
Hobart junior diver Ethan Ferba scored 433.90 points in a runaway win in the diving portion, and Lowell junior Jaxon Skinner claimed the 100 backstroke in 56.79 to break up the parade of Seahorses on the top step of the podium.
“When you’re coming into this meet it’s easy to say that Munster is just going to win every event, but I looked at that as a challenge,” Skinner said. “I went out there and just did me.”