Griffin Poulsen rounding into shape, Munster rolls to NCC title

Zhou said he expected to have quicker times on the stopwatch but added that the wins will only help boost morale heading into tapering.

“We came into this meet with the expectations that we’d all swim really well,” he said. “If anything, it sets the expectation for me to keep focused and do my absolute best and not accept anything less than that.”

Munster picked up a total of eight wins in the swimming portion of the event, including an additional victory by junior Scott Robbins in the 100 freestyle (50.95). The Seahorses claimed 21 of the 27 available individual places on the podium along with their relay sweep.

Munster coach Tina Schmidt-McNulty said she’s seen her athletes grow up over the course of the season and that those with state hopes like Poulsen, Reed and Zhou are positioned well for sectionals.

“We’re still tired but the boys had some pretty solid swims,” Schmidt-McNulty said. “Now it’s a matter of tweaking. They know what they need to do, so we’re trying our best to get them all where they need to be.”

Hobart junior diver Ethan Ferba scored 433.90 points in a runaway win in the diving portion, and Lowell junior Jaxon Skinner claimed the 100 backstroke in 56.79 to break up the parade of Seahorses on the top step of the podium.