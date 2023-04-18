ST. JOHN — Griffin Tobias didn’t have his best stuff Tuesday. He couldn’t find his curveball and his control wasn’t up to his usual standards.

The Lake Central junior and Indiana commit threw over 100 pitches for the first time to grind out a complete game shutout. He used a front-door slider as a weapon against right-handed hitters and that helped him tally 11 strikeouts and the Indians beat LaPorte 5-0 in a battle of the two remaining undefeated teams in the Duneland Athletic Conference.

“A couple years ago, I was not even close to being this ramped up. I’ve never thrown this many pitches in my life,” Tobias said. “I thought I was throwing my hardest in the last inning. I just let everything out.”

He walked Thomas Hill to start the seventh inning. With his potential replacement warming up, coach Mike Swartzentruber said there was some thought to pulling Tobias after that.

“I would’ve told him to go back to the dugout,” Tobias said.

He got Jackson Land to ground into a double play in the next at-bat, then struck out Andrew Mrozinske to end the game.

Tobias was brought along slowly this season. He only threw 60 pitches in the first week and then his turn in the rotation was skipped against Merrillville.

“This is the first time we’ve really stretched him out,” Swartzentruber said. “We’ve got to keep an eye on him. He’s the type of guy you can make a deep run with in May and June but you’ve got to keep him healthy.”

The Slicers put ace RJ Anglin on the mound. He held an Indians lineup used to double-digit run totals in check for four and two thirds innings.

“He’s a very good pitcher but I think we have one of the best offenses in the state,” Tobias said. “I’m glad to be part of this team. They give me run support and I just get more confidence as the game goes on.”

Leadoff hitter Matt Santana drew a walk to start the first inning for the Indians (9-1, 5-0), sparking a three-run opening frame. Griffin Tobias and Josh Adamczewski each had RBI doubles.

Adamczewski had a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs for the day.

“(Anglin) is really good. He’s different because he throws a hard slider. He throws it as much as he throws his fastball and he probably has better command of it, at least he did today,” Swartzentruber said. “We battled. The top of our order is really good and they delivered.”

Lake Central had a chance to open things up with the bases loaded and no outs in the third inning. Garrett Weber was caught between third base and home plate on Tobias’s flyout to center. He was doubled off and then Brendan Smith ground out to end the inning.

LaPorte (8-4, 4-1) also threatened in the third, with runners on second and third and only one out. Tobias struck out the Slicers third and fourth hitters — Kade Flores and Anglin — to get out of it.

“He wasn’t quite as sharp as he was (in his last start) against Valpo but he’s got the kind of stuff that he can get out of a jam,” Swartzentruber said.

Matt Santana scored twice and Hunter Snyder had a double and two RBIs.

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts LaPorte in DAC baseball action