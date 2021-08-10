Griffith grad Anthony Murphy signs pro deal

PRO BASKETBALL

Griffith grad Murphy signs deal: Anthony Murphy is returning to the court, and his journey takes him to Graz, Austria. The Griffith grad signed with USBC Raiffeisen Graz, the team announced Tuesday. Murphy started all 34 games for Drake as a junior during the 2019-20 season. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The 24-year-old is a 6-foot-5 guard.

Doncic signs $207M extension: Luka Doncic welcomed all his bosses with the Dallas Mavericks to his home country of Slovenia to watch the young superstar sign the richest contract in club history. Now that the record rookie supermax extension of $207 million is in the books, it's back to the business of trying to win for a franchise that hasn't advanced in the playoffs since winning its only championship 10 years ago. The Mavericks have the most important piece of their next title pursuit under contract through 2026-27, although that final season in a five-year deal that starts in 2022-23 is a player option. Doncic was eligible for the massive payday because he made the All-NBA first team twice, in his second and third seasons. At 22, he is the youngest in league history with multiple first-team selections.