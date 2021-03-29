Griffith grad nails down D-1 scholarship to Radford

Bowers said Maynard’s work ethic and drive are the main reasons he’s landed a spot on a Division I roster. The former Griffith ace hasn’t been handed anything, and actually just lost one of his biggest fans to cancer, his grandpa Bill “Cals” Davis, a popular member at American Legion Post 66 in Griffith, and a regular at Maynard’s home games in high school.

“He was the best and everybody loved him at the Legion,” Maynard said. “Both my grandads have been inspirations as well as all my mom (Jen), my sister (Lauren), and all my supporters. I have a lot of people that have been behind me. I’ve worked for this moment for 16 years. It’s finally paid off.”

Maynard’s outing on March 21 was one that would impress any college coach. The right-hander got the save against Southwestern Illinois with two innings of lights-out pitching with six strikeouts in a 1-0 win.

Maynard is also a true student-athlete. He carries a 3.7 grade-point average as a sports management major.

“He’s everything you want in a student-athlete, and he’s getting athletic and academic scholarships at Radford. He’s kicking (tail) on all fronts,” Bowers said.