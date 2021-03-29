 Skip to main content
Griffith grad nails down D-1 scholarship to Radford
REGION COLLEGIANS

Griffith grad nails down D-1 scholarship to Radford

Griffith grad Johnny Maynard

Lincoln Trail's Johnny Maynard, a Griffith grad, earned a Division I scholarship to Radford University in Virginia. The sophomore closer is coming off a save where he pitched two innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts.

 Provided by Chris Forde

Some guys have a killer instinct. Then there’s Griffith’s Johnny Maynard.

“He’s one of the best competitors we’ve ever had here, and we’ve had some studs walk through the door,” said Lincoln Trail baseball coach Kevin Bowers, who is into his 18th season in the program. “He consistently throws strikes, and he’s more competitive than most players I’ve ever coached.

“He’s the kind of guy that you lean on to get on the other guys — sort of the foot to tail, if you know what I’m talking about. He’s not afraid to speak his mind.”

When he’s on the mound, Maynard, a Griffith product, smells blood. It’s just what you need when you’re a closer.

It’s probably a big reason why the junior college pitcher accepted a Division I scholarship to Radford University in Virginia.

“Quite honestly, I just stay out of his way when he’s out there on the mound,” Bowers said. “Some people call (him) a bulldog, but I’d call him a pit bull – he’s got that kind of mentality.

“He’ll likely be a closer, because he’s so fearless.”

Bowers said Maynard’s work ethic and drive are the main reasons he’s landed a spot on a Division I roster. The former Griffith ace hasn’t been handed anything, and actually just lost one of his biggest fans to cancer, his grandpa Bill “Cals” Davis, a popular member at American Legion Post 66 in Griffith, and a regular at Maynard’s home games in high school.

“He was the best and everybody loved him at the Legion,” Maynard said. “Both my grandads have been inspirations as well as all my mom (Jen), my sister (Lauren), and all my supporters. I have a lot of people that have been behind me. I’ve worked for this moment for 16 years. It’s finally paid off.”

Maynard’s outing on March 21 was one that would impress any college coach. The right-hander got the save against Southwestern Illinois with two innings of lights-out pitching with six strikeouts in a 1-0 win.

Maynard is also a true student-athlete. He carries a 3.7 grade-point average as a sports management major.

“He’s everything you want in a student-athlete, and he’s getting athletic and academic scholarships at Radford. He’s kicking (tail) on all fronts,” Bowers said.

“Even our marketing department, with the pandemic, used him as a poster child for what we look for in a student – and using him as a positive “hang-in-there” spokesman. He’s what you draw up and what you hope for.”

Bowers said Maynard caught the eye of Radford head coach Karl Kuhn from film and coach recommendations. Kuhn was the pitching coach at Virginia for 16 years, had his staff average 41 wins a season during his tenure, and had 42 of his pitchers picked in the MLB draft.

Bowers hates to see Maynard go, but knows he’s got so much potential headed to Radford. He said his fastball is consistently between 88-90 mph, and he’s got great command of the other pitches in his arsenal to excel at the next level.

In other college baseball news,

• Wabash’s AJ Reid (Highland) was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Baseball Athlete of the Week.

The freshman hit .556 (10 for 18) over a four-game series against Trine. Reid scored 10 runs, drove in eight, and walked four times for an on-base percentage of .619. In one game, the standout shortstop was 4 for 4 with four runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in an 11-9 victory.

• UConn’s Austin Peterson (Chesterton) tossed 7 1/3 innings of shutout ball, allowing only two hits with eight strikeouts in a 13-0 rout of St. Joseph’s on March 21 in Philadelphia.

Men’s swimming

Wabash’s Wesley Slaughter (Chesterton) was a part of the 400-yard freestyle relay that won against rival DePauw with a time of 3 minutes, 5.19 seconds to set a pool record. The effort helped in a 231-120 victory for the squad’s first head-to-head win over DePauw since 2015 and first home victory over the Tigers since 2014.

Softball

Denison’s Maggie Ballentine (Crown Point) hit her first collegiate home run in a loss to Wooster.

The sophomore finished the double-header with three hits, including three runs scored.

Ballentine has been on a tear lately, batting .346 and is coming off a seven-game hitting streak. On Saturday, Ballentine was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in an 8-7 victory over Hiram.

Men’s basketball

Keiser (Florida) junior CoreVon Lott (21st Century) was named to the 2020-21 NAIA All-American Third Team.

Lott, a guard and Calumet College transfer, averaged 18.1 points a game and scored over 20 in 13 games this past season.

Women’s bowling

Indiana Tech won the inaugural NAIA National Championship on Saturday, taking down Midland (Nebraska) in the title match.

Maryssa Carey (Hobart) was named to the all-tournament team.

Johnny Maynard

Johnny Maynard is coming off a save where he pitched two innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts.

 Provided by Chris Forde

The Times welcomes information about local athletes for inclusion in Region Collegians. E-mail Brian Waddle at bjwaddle@comcast.net.

