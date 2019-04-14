Kody Hoese was named to the USA Baseball 2019 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List on Wednesday, a group that features 41 of the top amateur baseball players in the nation from both high school and college.
Hoese, a Griffith graduate and junior infielder for Tulane University, is the first player from his university to ever make the midseason list. The award goes to the top amateur baseball player in the country. Semifinalists will be announced on May 15.
Hoese has done plenty at the plate to earn the honor. He leads all Division I hitters with 17 home runs. He boasts a .410 batting average through the first 33 games of the season with 57 hits, 43 RBIs and 43 runs scored. His slugging percentage is .863 with a .494 on-base percentage. Hoese also leads the American Athletic Conference in various categories, including home runs.
Also on Tuesday, Hoese was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association National Hitter of the Week with his .579 average, 1.316 slugging percentage, 11 hits, nine RBIs, nine runs, four homers and two doubles in a week where Tulane won a series against Wichita State. He also went 5-for-5 with a pair of home runs at New Orleans.
Elish named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week
Texas right-handed pitcher Miranda Elish received the honor of Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week on April 8 following a week of tossing scoreless softball.
The Crown Point graduate and junior pitcher for No. 11-ranked Texas went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA with a pair of solo shutouts against No. 15 Texas Tech on the road in order to earn the conference honor. She struck out 15 batters over 14 innings, surrendering seven total hits with a .152 opponent batting average in the two, seven-inning outings.
On April 5, Elish struck out six batters and didn’t walk anyone in a 2-0 shutout over Texas Tech. Two days later, she allowed just two hits while striking out nine with 112 total pitches in seven innings in another 2-0 victory. The win improved Elish’s record to 11-5 this season with her seventh solo shutout of the season.
At the plate on April 3, she went 2-for-2 with a double and home run, adding two RBIs in a 10-0, six-inning win over Texas State.
Pair of local grads finish well for Marian women’s track and field
Raegene Thomas, a Merriville graduate, and Sarah Spangler, from Hanover Central, placed well in their events for Marian University women’s track and field recently.
Thomas, a sophomore, finished 11th in the hammer toss with her best throw going 40.94 meters on March 23 at the Miami (Ohio) Blizzard Buster in Marian’s second meet of the season. She also finished 12th in the shot put (11.70 meters).
Spangler, a freshman, took 11th in the javelin (25.76 meters) and also had the best showing for Marian in the discus toss, taking 14th place (32.46 meters).
Marian took ninth as a team April 6 in the Oliver Nikoloff Invitational in Cincinnati. Thomas had the second-best mark in program history with a 12.30 meters in the shot put.
Holloway helps Notre Dame beat Boston College in softball
Sophomore pitcher Alexis Holloway tossed the first three innings in a 9-3 victory over Boston College to earn her ninth win of the season for Notre Dame softball.
Holloway, a Crown Point graduate, struck out three batters in three innings as Notre Dame rallied from two runs down to defeat Boston College on April 6. The next day, Holloway went 1.2 innings in the circle, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out three batters. The 7-2 win over Boston College was the fourth victory in a row for Notre Dame.
Through April 12, Holloway is 9-6 with a 3.40 ERA, three saves and 67 strikeouts this season.