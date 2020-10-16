 Skip to main content
Griffith hires former Bishop Noll coach Josh Belluomini to lead boys basketball program
BOYS BASKETBALL

Griffith hires former Bishop Noll coach Josh Belluomini to lead boys basketball program

Josh Belluomini

Former Bishop Noll boys basketball coach Josh Belluomini, right, has been named head coach at Griffith.

 File, The Times

GRIFFITH — Josh Belluomini will be back on the bench after a year off.

Belluomini, who led Bishop Noll to three sectional championships and one regional title in six seasons, has been hired as Griffith's boys basketball coach, athletic director Neil Dimos announced Friday.

Belluomini replaces Grayling Gordon, who left to take over as head coach at EC Central. Gordon was 43-27 in three years, including 13-11 last season.

"We are very happy for coach Gordon to be able to return to his alma mater, and it greatly saddened us to see him leave," Dimos said in a statement. "Coach Belluomini will have some big shoes to fill, but having coached against him myself, I have a lot of admiration and respect for him and have no doubt he will rise to the challenge."

Belluomini also led Noll to three Greater South Shore Conference titles. He played high school ball for late Illinois coaching legend Gene Pingatore, who set the state record for wins with 1.035 in 51 seasons at St. Joseph in Westchester.

