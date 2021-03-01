Gymnasts Charlotte Annes and Ysable Maunes to represent Crown Point at regional

Maunes has been competing in gymnastics for eight years and said she’s really worked hard on her routines this season. She also competed on vault at the sectional.

Annes also competed on bars, where she placed 10th, and on floor.

“I was staying tight and just being confident in myself and trying my best,” Annes said about her beam routine. “Also my teammates really helped me.”

This is Annes’ first year competing at the prep level, as she competed only on a club team as a freshman. She’s been doing gymnastics for more than 10 years and said the beam is definitely her strongest event.

If Annes and Maunes can duplicate the 9.475 score at sectional at the regional, they would advance to state as that is the qualifying standard. Annes knows she’ll have to be focused at the regional.

“I just have to try my best and whatever happens, happens,” Annes said.

“It was a nice beam routine,” Pysh said. “I was hoping for a little bit more on floor, but it didn’t work out for us. We did some great bars. Actually, out of 12 events, the 12 scores that we count, we only had one problem on any of them.”