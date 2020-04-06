You are the owner of this article.
Haarms decides to leave Purdue, enter transfer portal
Haarms decides to leave Purdue, enter transfer portal

Matt Haarms

Purdue center Matt Haarms is fourth all-time in blocks in program history. Boilermakers coach Matt Painter announced Haarms will transfer.

 Michael Conroy, File, Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue center Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal and intends to play his final college season at another school, coach Matt Painter announced Monday.

The slim, 7-foot-3 Haarms was one of the Big Ten's top defenders and played a key role during the Boilermakers' 2019 NCAA Tournament run, when he replaced injured center Isaac Haas in the starting lineup.

But Haarms lost the starting job following a hip injury in December and wound up averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field.

He finished fourth on Purdue's career list for blocks with 210.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

