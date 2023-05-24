GARY — For 89-year-old Earl H. Smith Jr., induction into the Gary Sports Hall of Fame is a “dream come true.”

“This is a dream, being honored in my hometown,” Smith said at the induction press conference Wednesday at Indiana University Northwest.

One of six inductees, Smith noted that not everyone can be athletically gifted, but there’s always that “relentless desire to be the best … to be the best version of themselves.”

Smith coached basketball at Tolleston, Emerson, Froebel, and Lew Wallace high schools, eventually becoming Gary city athletic director. He also chairs the GSHOF board of directors.

During his coaching career, Smith said he wanted athletes to “recognize they’ve been given God-given talents and to take advantage of those talents. Be grateful and want to give back. Do the best you can do.”

A three-sport athlete at Roosevelt High School, Smith was a member of the Panthers’ first two state track titles in 1951 and 1952. He set a state long jump record that stood two decades.

The Gary Sports Hall of Fame was incorporated in 2014 to identify and commemorate the athletic achievements of individuals who played and/or coached Gary high school sports teams or people whose athletic achievements are identified with the city of Gary.

The initial induction for 2021 and 2022 took place last year. The hall, housed in IUN’s Arts & Sciences Building, features a photo and write-up about each inductee.

IUN Chancellor Dr. Ken Iwama cited the university’s connection with the hall and the community, noting how the “foundation builds up the present.” Iwama cited the inductees for the “indelible mark” they left on the area.

In addition to Smith, the 2023 hall inductees are:

• Vic Bubas, former Duke University men’s basketball coach and first commissioner of the Sun Belt Conference.

• John Campbell, longtime track coach at Roosevelt High School.

• Dianne Durham Drahozal, who in 1983 became the first African-American to win the senior all-around gymnastics title at the U.S. Women’s Championships.

• LaTroy Hawkins, Major League Baseball pitcher whose 21-year playing career included 11 teams.

• Davage Minor, a Froebel grad and the first Black player from Indiana to play in the National Basketball Association, playing in the early 1950s.

Their induction will take place July 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the IUN Arts & Sciences Building.

Sherita S. Smith, GSHOF executive assistant, explained that the nomination process involved the public going online with the hall’s website. She said 25 people were nominated, and the board reviewed the nominations.

She noted that 19 people went online to promote Drahozal’s cause.

Induction criteria include playing or coaching in Gary; at least five years since the person’s sport career ended; and an exemplary person of good integrity during and after their sports days.

Past inductees have included basketball’s Dick Barnett and Glenn Robinson, football’s Tom Harmon, Alex Karras and Fred Williamson, boxer Tony Zale, track’s Rhonda Brady Gilles Anderson and baseball players Ron Kittle and Lloyd McClendon.

Several hall board members addressed the press conference. They included Fred Mitchell, who said he continues to support anything “that sheds a positive light on Gary.”

Mitchell added that local hall inductees “rival any others in America.”

Fellow board member John Stroia said the Hall of Fame “speaks to the city, whose best days are truly ahead of us.”

Retired sportswriter Al Hamnik, also on the board, likened the hall’s development to watching a child grow. Having worked 22 years in Gary, Hamnik recalled “great stories” about Gary sports, with the hall serving to bring that greatness back.

“For you kids, this is something to shoot for,” said Hamnik, noting that inductees are solid individuals in addition to their athletic ability.

“There’s so much to be proud of in Gary,” Hamnik said, “and our goal is to let people be aware of that.”

