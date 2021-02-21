Hammond boys basketball gets first-round bye in program's playoff swan song

Kouts isn’t facing the pressure of its school closing and the Mustangs (21-2) aren’t even facing the pressure of having to play on the road during sectionals. But the players will be dealing with plenty of emotions as eight of the 11 players on the roster are seniors, including twins Cole and Cale Wireman.

“We were hoping to play on Tuesday,” Duzan said. “We don’t like sitting around. By playing on Tuesday, we’ve got a chance to get some of those nerves out early and then settle into the postseason.”

The Mustangs will open with Hammond Academy in the Class A Kouts Sectional and their path to a sectional title will then have to go through Morgan Township and then likely another battle with 21st Century. The Cougars (5-13) have knocked off Kouts out of the postseason in each of the last two years. The Mustangs beat 21st Century 68-67 earlier this month.

“Morgan is a conference team that we know very well and they know us very well,” Duzan said. “21st is on the opposite side and we know we could face them as well. No one is going to give you a bye to the finals. Our guys are excited to get out there and go. They have put in the work and they believe in themselves.”