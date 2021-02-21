Hammond boys basketball gets first-round bye in program's playoff swan song

Larry Moore Jr. was thrilled when he saw that Hammond drew a bye in the first round of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament.
Kevin Duzan was excited when it was announced that Kouts was pegged to play on the opening night of the tournament.
When it comes to the postseason, it's all about embracing what you can control and going from there.
“I loved seeing that we got a bye and we’re not playing until Friday,” Moore Jr. said. “Anytime you can get that bye, now you only have to play two games instead of three. I don’t know of a single coach out there who wouldn’t want that bye.”
The Wildcats (14-1) will open the final postseason in program history against the winner of Griffith and Gavit in the Class 3A Calumet Sectional, which will be played at the Hammond Civic Center. If Hammond advances, it would face the winner of Lighthouse and Calumet in the sectional title game. Hammond will close at the conclusion of the academic year and four public schools in the city will combine into two.
“There was more pressure on us (this weekend) to beat Chesterton in the final game in the Hammond gym,” Moore Jr. said. “Once that last game hit, we can now say that we won the last game in our gym. That was far more pressure than anything we’re going to face in the postseason. Now you win or you go home. There’s already pressure built in, but it won’t touch what we faced in our final home game.”
Kouts isn’t facing the pressure of its school closing and the Mustangs (21-2) aren’t even facing the pressure of having to play on the road during sectionals. But the players will be dealing with plenty of emotions as eight of the 11 players on the roster are seniors, including twins Cole and Cale Wireman.
“We were hoping to play on Tuesday,” Duzan said. “We don’t like sitting around. By playing on Tuesday, we’ve got a chance to get some of those nerves out early and then settle into the postseason.”
The Mustangs will open with Hammond Academy in the Class A Kouts Sectional and their path to a sectional title will then have to go through Morgan Township and then likely another battle with 21st Century. The Cougars (5-13) have knocked off Kouts out of the postseason in each of the last two years. The Mustangs beat 21st Century 68-67 earlier this month.
“Morgan is a conference team that we know very well and they know us very well,” Duzan said. “21st is on the opposite side and we know we could face them as well. No one is going to give you a bye to the finals. Our guys are excited to get out there and go. They have put in the work and they believe in themselves.”
Other highlights of Sunday’s draw include Andrean and Bowman matching up in the first round of the Class 2A Whiting Sectional with the winner getting the Illiana Christian/Lake Station winner in the semifinals. Valparaiso and Chesterton will renew their rivalry in the Class 4A Chesterton Sectional. West Side will open with Merrillville in the Class 4A West Side Sectional, while Munster earned a bye to the semifinals on the other side of the bracket.
“We have one of the toughest sectionals in the entire state,” West Side coach Chris Buggs said. “This is an exciting time of the year. We’ve been preparing for this all year. We’ve played some good teams at home, on the road and on neutral courts. We’re ready for whatever comes our way.”