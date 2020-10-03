Hammond football programs return to action

Fellow senior Augustine Vargas Jr., who is a starting linebacker and tight end for the Gladiators, made key plays against the Pioneers, too. Following a bad snap by Clark on a punt attempt in the second quarter, Vargas jumped on the loose ball in the end zone to score Gavit’s first touchdown of the season. He also recorded two sacks and reeled in two catches for 40 yards.

“It’s unreal,” Vargas said. “At the beginning of the game, I was just like, ‘Am I really about to play a football game?’”

Gladiators coach DJ Silvas graduated from Gavit in 1997, and as a former player, he’s thrilled that his alma mater has returned to the gridiron. Even though Saturday’s game had its fair share of penalties and miscues, Silvas looks at all of the Gladiators’ mistakes as opportunities to grow.

The same opportunities he and his players desperately missed a few months ago.

“They wanted to get back out here, and they proved themselves,” Silvas said. “It got a little scary in the first half with a 6-6 tie, but hats off to Clark.”

The Pioneers only suited up 17 players and scored their lone touchdown on a 7-yard fumble recovery from linebacker Daniel Reeves midway through the second quarter.