Hammond football programs return to action

HAMMOND — Joevan Lucas had to take a deep breath.
Just a few moments earlier, he broke free for a 66-yard touchdown run that sealed Gavit’s 20-6 win over Clark on Saturday. The victory meant a lot to Lucas, a senior running back and defensive back, because he wasn’t always sure that he would be able to close out his prep football career on his own terms.
“It still feels like we aren’t really here,” Lucas said. “But now that we are, we have to make this (season) the best we can make it.”
The School City of Hammond canceled fall contact sports Aug. 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic but surprisingly reversed its decision Sept. 15. With another chance to compete on the gridiron, Lucas took full advantage.
In addition to his long run, the senior also made a touchdown-saving tackle in the fourth quarter to help Gavit start its final football season off on a high note.
After the 2020-21 school year, the Hammond school district will consolidate. The only two traditional public high schools left in Hammond will be Morton and Hammond Central, which is being built behind the current Hammond High building. Clark, Gavit and Hammond will all close down.
“We worked so hard for this,” Lucas said of the Gladiators’ last football campaign. “Even though we didn’t get to have all of the practices and games, it’s just time to get to it.”
Fellow senior Augustine Vargas Jr., who is a starting linebacker and tight end for the Gladiators, made key plays against the Pioneers, too. Following a bad snap by Clark on a punt attempt in the second quarter, Vargas jumped on the loose ball in the end zone to score Gavit’s first touchdown of the season. He also recorded two sacks and reeled in two catches for 40 yards.
“It’s unreal,” Vargas said. “At the beginning of the game, I was just like, ‘Am I really about to play a football game?’”
Gladiators coach DJ Silvas graduated from Gavit in 1997, and as a former player, he’s thrilled that his alma mater has returned to the gridiron. Even though Saturday’s game had its fair share of penalties and miscues, Silvas looks at all of the Gladiators’ mistakes as opportunities to grow.
The same opportunities he and his players desperately missed a few months ago.
“They wanted to get back out here, and they proved themselves,” Silvas said. “It got a little scary in the first half with a 6-6 tie, but hats off to Clark.”
The Pioneers only suited up 17 players and scored their lone touchdown on a 7-yard fumble recovery from linebacker Daniel Reeves midway through the second quarter.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” Clark coach Nathan Miller said. “Our whole mantra going into this (season) is that this is our team. This is all we have. Every down, guys aren’t coming off the field, and they’ve bought into it. I think they’ll keep pushing and keep getting better.”
Morton rolls past Hammond
In Mac Mishler’s coaching debut, he helped Morton earn a 38-8 home victory over Hammond.
The Governors have streamlined most of their offensive and defensive schemes due to their limited number of practices leading up to their season opener, and Mishler acknowledged that his players did look a bit rusty or inexperienced during certain sequences. Regardless of their shortcomings, nothing could dampen Morton’s mood.
“It felt great,” Mishler said. “It’s one of those things where every year when football comes back around, we’re excited. But now, not starting up until October, it was just great to have everyone back out there. From a normalcy standpoint, it really hit home.”
Hammond coach Rob Gardner, who is also in his first season, expressed the same gratitude. He served as the Governors’ assistant coach last year, and while he would have loved to pick up a win, he’s thankful to have another chance next week.
“Everybody was excited,” Gardner said. “They remember what it felt like to have this opportunity taken away.”
Gallery: Gavit at Clark football
Gallery
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Hammond Gavit/Clark football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!