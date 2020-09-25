Hammond soccer gets a chance at redemption

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — They’re calling it the soccer season of redemption in Hammond.

The School City of Hammond board reversed its decision to cancel fall sports on Sept. 15, giving seniors a chance at a season they thought was beyond hope. It also provides the final opportunity for the Clark Pioneers to play together as a team before the school is closed at the end of the year.

“This season wasn’t supposed to happen for us but it did. It being our last ever season as a school, that makes it even more special,” Clark coach Christian Garcia said. “These students are very passionate not only for the game but for their school. We’ve made a commitment to try to come out of this with our first-ever sectional title.”

Morton players never stopped dreaming, practicing on their own during the unwanted break. Seniors said they organized morning drills and scrimmages at Edison Park.

“We were trying to get some chemistry. That was the most important thing,” Governors center back Jesus Montes said. “We were just hoping this would happen.”

After about a month, the rumor spread at Morton that chances for a reinstated season were nil. Those practices became less frequent, with fewer players participating.