Hammond soccer gets a chance at redemption
Boys soccer

Hammond soccer gets a chance at redemption

Morton soccer

Morton seniors (from left) Jaime Hernandez, Ricardo Torres, Jesus Montes, Ignacio Cipres and Abdulrahman Ahmad got a chance at a final season when the School City of Hammond board reversed its decision to cancel fall sports.

 David P. Funk, The Times

HAMMOND — They’re calling it the soccer season of redemption in Hammond.

The School City of Hammond board reversed its decision to cancel fall sports on Sept. 15, giving seniors a chance at a season they thought was beyond hope. It also provides the final opportunity for the Clark Pioneers to play together as a team before the school is closed at the end of the year.

“This season wasn’t supposed to happen for us but it did. It being our last ever season as a school, that makes it even more special,” Clark coach Christian Garcia said. “These students are very passionate not only for the game but for their school. We’ve made a commitment to try to come out of this with our first-ever sectional title.”

Morton players never stopped dreaming, practicing on their own during the unwanted break. Seniors said they organized morning drills and scrimmages at Edison Park.

“We were trying to get some chemistry. That was the most important thing,” Governors center back Jesus Montes said. “We were just hoping this would happen.”

After about a month, the rumor spread at Morton that chances for a reinstated season were nil. Those practices became less frequent, with fewer players participating.

It was about then that players started texting about social media posts with the news.

“It made us hungrier,” Morton midfielder Jaime Hernandez said. “We’re going to give it our all. We’re enjoying our last few days together on this field.”

Governors coach Chris Jagadich didn’t have a lot of communication with his team during that time. His hope faded as time passed.

“There were a lot of broken hearts,” he said. “I just didn’t have anything positive to say.”

Garcia and Jagadich each said their teams have mixed conditioning levels. Some players worked with private trainers or played recreationally and came to first practice ready. Others picked up part-time jobs and will need some time to get in game shape.

One positive is that no opponents will have much film to study.

“Everybody thinks that we don’t have anything because we just have two weeks to play,” Hernandez said. “We’re going to use those two weeks to work as hard as we can.”

Hammond teams won’t have a hefty regular season schedule. Players need 10 practices before playing a match, per IHSAA rules. That leaves about less than a week before sectionals to squeeze in as many games as possible.

Clark and Morton will play, though. The Pioneers and Governors split the season series a year ago.

“It’s our last season ever. We want to settle things with Morton,” Garcia said. “We’re going to look at that game as a championship, the last ever game between two Hammond giants.”

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

Times Top 10

Here are Aaron Ferguson's rankings of the top boys soccer teams in the area through Wednesday's games with last week's rankings in parentheses. NR = not ranked.

1. Valparaiso (2)

2. Bishop Noll (6)

3. Chesterton (1)

4. Crown Point (3)

5. Munster (4)

6. Lake Central (5)

7. Highland (7)

8. Kouts (10)

9. Hobart (8)

10. Griffith (9)

