Hammond Sports Hall of Fame to induct six in virtual ceremony

• Robert Haack, a football, basketball and baseball standout at Gavit who went on to win 700 games in 38 seasons as a high school basketball coach in Texas and New Mexico;

• John Novalich, who gained fame for his football and basketball achievements at Hammond and later played minor league baseball before serving as a youth sports coach and administrator in Hammond;

• Larry O'Bannon, who was a key member of some successful Hammond basketball teams in the 1960s.

Haack, Novalich and O'Bannon will be inducted posthumously.

Besides remarks from inductees or their representatives, the ceremony will feature the presentation of the Anderson-Peterson Family Distinguished Athlete Awards to Bishop Noll's Emily Sutton and Morton's Tirae Spence.

Sutton earned nine letters in basketball, soccer and track, was an honor student and cum laude graduate and served as an elder care volunteer. She attends Purdue Northwest.

Spence is playing football at Marian University in Indianapolis after earning all-conference honors for three seasons and being named to the Northern Indiana all-star team by the state football coaches association. He also took part in community cleanup projects.