Hanover Central’s Blaze Cano rewriting the record books his own way

CEDAR LAKE — There’s an element of artistry in the way Blaze Cano throws a football that he says can’t be taught or instructed.
He calls it instinctive.
“Honestly, it all just kind of falls into place naturally without me thinking about it,” said Cano, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound quarterback who’s spent the last year rewriting Hanover Central’s record books.
Cano is among the state’s leading passers through two weeks of the season with 521 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. He needed just one half to complete 10-of-16 throws for 262 yards and a Hanover Central single-game record five touchdowns in Friday’s 49-16 win against Munster.
That came after Cano took over as Hanover Central’s all-time leader in passing yards in a Week 1 loss against Portage despite starting only six games as a junior. He’s already arguably the most accomplished passer in school history despite just eight games under his belt as a starter and the bulk of his senior year ahead of him.
“He can throw the ball,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said. “His feet and ability to get the ball out quickly, pre-snap reads and stuff like that is pretty sharp.”
The statistics only tell part of the story. What the numbers won’t show is the unconventional, almost playground style of football Cano deploys to frustrate opposing defenses.
Cano may take a conventional drop back to unleash a deep ball one play before snapping his wrist and slinging the ball across his body the next. A standout on the baseball diamond, he’s mastered short flips to receivers in motion prior to the snap by comparing it to the feeling of turning a double play at shortstop.
A majority of the NFL’s modern passing leaders like Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray have similar complementary skillsets between lining up in the middle of the infield or behind center. Cano said that isn’t by coincidence.
“Both (quarterback and shortstop) force you to move in different directions and make throws off that,” Cano said. “They’re not all that different where it’s about timing and trusting your arm.”
Cano capitalized in the chance to replace an injured starter and unexpectedly take over the starting gig as a junior but entered his final season knowing as a senior captain that Hanover Central was his team. He spent his summer working out at Athletic Performance Factory in Highland in hopes of getting faster, stronger and being able to make those unconventional plays he relies on look conventional.
Parker calls Cano his eyes and ears on the field and relies on him for real-time feedback that dictates play-calling. As Cano goes, so do the Wildcats.
“He’ll come off the sidelines and tell me what he likes or doesn’t like,” Parker said. “Obviously we want to tailor an offense to what he’s comfortable with and what he likes doing, so it’s valuable to have someone like him out there.”
As he jogged out of the halftime locker room with a 49-0 lead in hand Friday, Cano knew he wouldn’t need to play a snap in the second half. Regardless, he took his place in the middle of the Wildcats’ team stretches and led the way getting everyone loosened up. His voice could be heard from the top of the bleachers over the music.
The plays and the records are one thing, Cano said, but what he’s enjoying the most is the chance to lead a football team.
“It’s all about brotherhood here,” he said. “I never thought I’d be in this position to do all of this and don’t want to take it for granted.”
