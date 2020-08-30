Hanover Central’s Blaze Cano rewriting the record books his own way

“He’ll come off the sidelines and tell me what he likes or doesn’t like,” Parker said. “Obviously we want to tailor an offense to what he’s comfortable with and what he likes doing, so it’s valuable to have someone like him out there.”

As he jogged out of the halftime locker room with a 49-0 lead in hand Friday, Cano knew he wouldn’t need to play a snap in the second half. Regardless, he took his place in the middle of the Wildcats’ team stretches and led the way getting everyone loosened up. His voice could be heard from the top of the bleachers over the music.

The plays and the records are one thing, Cano said, but what he’s enjoying the most is the chance to lead a football team.

“It’s all about brotherhood here,” he said. “I never thought I’d be in this position to do all of this and don’t want to take it for granted.”

