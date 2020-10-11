Hanover Central’s Max Warchol makes a living disrupting plays behind the line

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Being able to properly identify run or pass has been instrumental in Warchol’s growth. He said last year it was one of his weaker attributes but that now it’s the reason why he’s blowing up as many plays as he has behind the line of scrimmage.

Around three hours of film study each week certainly helps on the field.

“Our inside linebacker, particularly with Max, is predicated on reading guards,” Parker said. “Max is the guy we want at the point of attack making plays. He’s really taken ownership if that. Last year, I think he knows he wasn’t doing all he was capable of but he’s turned that around through a lot of work watching film and at practice and I think you’re seeing that here now.”

Warchol stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs about 180 pounds, which moreso fits the build of a safety than a linebacker. As a result, Parker said he plays the position with an element of explosiveness other linebackers don’t have.

Warchol, who can just about run 40 yards in 4.5 seconds, runs in the 400-meter relay along with competing in shotput, discus and pole vault in the spring.

“I don’t think there’s another linebacker around here who can run like him,” Parker said. “He comes downhill and is a great tackler.”