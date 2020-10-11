Hanover Central’s Max Warchol makes a living disrupting plays behind the line

Touchdowns? They’re fine.
Interceptions? They’re nice, too.
But, there’s just something about a tackle for loss that gets Hanover Central senior linebacker Max Warchol going.
“It’s the best play in football,” Warchol said. “There’s nothing else like it.”
Warchol has spent plenty of time flying into backfields and disrupting plays behind the line of scrimmage this season, including 2 1/2 tackles for loss among his nine total in Hanover Central’s 49-13 win against Wheeler on Friday.
He leads the state with 23 1/2 of his 92 tackles being for a loss. Eight of those are sacks, which is seventh most in the state and the leader among Region players.
“There’s no question, he’s causing a lot of problems,” Hanover Central coach Brian Parker said.
It all starts with a guard’s hands, Warchol said.
He takes his stance at inside linebacker waiting to see what an opposing offensive guard does once the ball gets snapped. If he doesn’t apply much pressure forward, Warchol knows it’s a pass play and that he either needs to drop back into assigned pass coverage or make his way toward the quarterback.
If the line pushes forward, Warchol knows it’s a run and that he needs to identify the ball carrier and bring him down.
Being able to properly identify run or pass has been instrumental in Warchol’s growth. He said last year it was one of his weaker attributes but that now it’s the reason why he’s blowing up as many plays as he has behind the line of scrimmage.
Around three hours of film study each week certainly helps on the field.
“Our inside linebacker, particularly with Max, is predicated on reading guards,” Parker said. “Max is the guy we want at the point of attack making plays. He’s really taken ownership if that. Last year, I think he knows he wasn’t doing all he was capable of but he’s turned that around through a lot of work watching film and at practice and I think you’re seeing that here now.”
Warchol stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs about 180 pounds, which moreso fits the build of a safety than a linebacker. As a result, Parker said he plays the position with an element of explosiveness other linebackers don’t have.
Warchol, who can just about run 40 yards in 4.5 seconds, runs in the 400-meter relay along with competing in shotput, discus and pole vault in the spring.
“I don’t think there’s another linebacker around here who can run like him,” Parker said. “He comes downhill and is a great tackler.”
Behind senior quarterback Blaze Cano, the offense for Hanover Central (6-2, 2-1 Greater South Shore Conference) is averaging 46 points per game, which rightfully takes on the bulk of the spotlight. Even so, Warchol continues to make highlight reels of his own on a defense that’s become used to playing with leads lately.
Some colleges are taking notice of Warchol’s playmaking ability, but he isn’t quite sure what his future will hold. For now, he said he’s focused on winning games and waits his opportunity to blow up another line of scrimmage.
“I’m really proud of myself and the team for what we’re doing,” Warchol said. “It’s been fun to go out there and do what we’ve been able to do.”
