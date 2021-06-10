PREP SPORTS
Hanover Central to join NCC: The Northwest Crossroads Conference announced late Wednesday that it is adding Hanover Central as a seventh member, beginning with the 2023-24 school year. The Wildcats will remain a member of the Greater South Shore Conference until that point. The GSSC will be a nine-team league with the addition of Illiana Christian beginning next school year.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo's Bishop earns academic honor: Valparaiso's Cade Bishop was named to CoSIDA’s Academic All-District 5 Team on Thursday, Bishop was one of four defensive linemen to earn a place on the squad. Bishop, who maintains a 3.61 GPA in actuarial science, earned induction into the NFF Hampshire Honor Society and volunteers at the Chesterton Boys & Girls Club.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Valpo's Cookerly receives district academic honor, again: For the third straight year, Valpo libero Rylee Cookerly was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District V Team. With her First Team Academic All-District selection this year, Cookerly is now eligible for Academic All-America honors. Cookerly graduated in May with a 3.96 cumulative GPA as a nursing major.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
NWI Oilmen fall in slugfest: Zamaurion Hatcher had two doubles Thursday, but the NWI Oilmen lost 13-10 to Crestwood on Kids Day at Oil City Stadium. The NWI pitching staff surrendered 14 walks to the Panthers. Nolan Lorenz (LaPorte) tossed three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.