HIGHLAND — Claudia McMahon wasn’t rattled when she stepped into the box with a runner on in the eighth inning of the Class 3A Highland sectional semifinal game Tuesday.

Sure, the Hanover Central senior ended two innings with pop outs in previous at bats but that didn’t affect the Hanover Central senior’s confidence. She’d been in those types of moments before.

“Basically, I just stayed in with my mental everything. I did my job for my team and it couldn’t have felt better,” McMahon said. “I knew (Highland pitcher) Mia (Rivera) was going to try to throw something outside to me but as she was getting tired, I grew stronger.”

That job was a single that scored Mattea Beilke and gave the Wildcats a lead they’d expand to 7-4 over the host Trojans. They’ll advance to play in the championship Thursday.

“Claudia’s batting third for a reason. She is a headsy player. She doesn’t let previous at bats affect her,” coach Sam Antkiewicz said. “She’s a smart softball player. She’s a good softball player. She always comes up with the big hits, it seems.”

McMahon also tallied the game-winning RBI against Illiana Christian on May 3.

“I’ve been in that spot before so I know what it’s like and I know that I can do it,” she said. “Illiana was a walk off but this is more important. It’s obviously postseason now. It felt great. It felt amazing.”

Rivera pitched out of several jams to keep Highland within striking distance. She stranded eight runners and struck out seven.

“I knew it was going to be a tough game. Mia commands the mound. She’s such a fighter,” Antkiewicz said. “We had our hands full. She wanted to win but luckily we were able to persevere there at the end. I thought she was going to will their team to victory.”

Highland scored one in the first and another in the third. In the Trojans' fourth, Payton Reid drove in another to cut the Wildcats lead to 4-3 but Highland then left two on base.

Reid tripled in the Highland fifth and scored on a Joana Zurlis double to tie the game 4-4.

“I have faith in every single one of us because no matter what brings us down, no matter what happens in the stands, no matter what happens in their dugout, our dugout is always louder, always more prepared and we always get the job done,” McMahon said.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the first, including a Mariah Bonner bloop hit to short right field that plated a pair. Hanover Central’s Abigail Casten scored on a wild pitch in the third.

Gabby Comia and McMahon both scored later in the eighth.

Hanover Central (21-2) is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A by the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana. The Wildcats are going for a third consecutive sectional trophy.

“We have good leadership in place with our seniors and some of our juniors. They’ve been in big games like this, whether it’s travel ball or (high school),” Antkiewicz said. “They know the game’s not over and they need to keep producing and they have trust in each other. It’s something you can’t teach.”

PHOTOS: Class A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game South Central vs. Tecumseh in Class 1A softball state championship game Gallery HTML code