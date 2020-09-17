Hanover Central's Gannon Howes plays well above his grade

CEDAR LAKE — Gannon Howes is a sophomore, but he’s playing like he’s a senior.
Howes, Hanover’s Central’s dynamic slot receiver, gashed the River Forest defense, catching six balls for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 win on Friday. Howes had TD receptions of 18, 74, 42 and 65 yards from senior quarterback Blaze Cano.
“He’s only a sophomore, and it blows my mind,” said Cano, who passed for 259 yards in the Greater South Shore Conference win. “I cannot wait to see this kid develop, be a senior and see what he can do with football.”
He’s developed this season as a big-play receiver for the Times No. 9 Wildcats (3-1) and plays well beyond his years. He leads all Region receivers with 22 receptions for 624 yards and nine touchdowns.
“I’ve had a couple good games so I know they’re going to try and key on me. I’ve got to do new things, new formations, new routes every week,” Howes said. “I’ve got to see what they’re doing and adjust to that.”
Third-year Hanover coach Brian Parker said Howes is a football-savvy kid.
“We put him in the slot this year because we knew, obviously, his athleticism shows, and it really couples well with what our quarterback does in regards to throwing the ball down the middle of the field,” Parker said. “He’s an ultra-competitive kid. We kind of need that. He’s very space aware also, in just finding windows open in the middle of the field for our quarterback.”
It has clicked to near perfection, and Howes and Cano work hard in practice on the passing game.
“In practice some people like to take it 50%,” Howes said. “I’m going 100% all the time, doing everything I can, working on new routes, doing everything I can to get prepared for next week.”
Cano said they’re always perfecting routes.
“We work on it everyday, every practice to perfect it,” he said. “We’ve got to get better in every way.”
Howes said Cano is an amazing quarterback, who tops the area in passing with 1,079 yards (49 of 83) and 16 TDs.
“In practice he goes 100%,” Howes said. “He’s right there with me. He puts the ball on it, and I catch the ball. That’s what you’ve got to do. I make room, he makes room and we just connect with each other.”
Cano said it’s awesome throwing to Howes.
“Last year he wasn’t a receiver for us,” he said. “He started as a freshman at corner and this year he really stepped up for us at wide receiver for Bryan Hoover, due to the fact that he had shoulder surgery. Gannon filled in the slot and has fit right in perfectly.”
Howes, at 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, also plays some defense at safety and has pass and run responsibilities.
“He doesn’t get tired, he’s tough,” Parker said. “The thing about him is his competitive nature. It’s just not out here that he likes to compete. He competes in practice and in the weight room. He competes in everything that he does.
“He’s a heck of a kid and is a great student, a 3.9 (GPA). … We’re lucky to have him, that's for sure.”
Howes has a bright future, but he and his fellow Wildcats are focused on this season.
“We’ve got goals, but we’ve got to take it one step at a time,” Howes said. “We’re trying to win our conference, and we’re trying to make a sectional run. We’re trying to do some big things. Last year, we got stopped short in the first round against Twin Lakes, and we took it to heart. We got in the weight room, and we’re back this season. I think we’re better physically, mentally and we’re trying to go further.”
