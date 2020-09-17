Hanover Central's Gannon Howes plays well above his grade

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — Gannon Howes is a sophomore, but he’s playing like he’s a senior.

Howes, Hanover’s Central’s dynamic slot receiver, gashed the River Forest defense, catching six balls for 217 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 win on Friday. Howes had TD receptions of 18, 74, 42 and 65 yards from senior quarterback Blaze Cano.

“He’s only a sophomore, and it blows my mind,” said Cano, who passed for 259 yards in the Greater South Shore Conference win. “I cannot wait to see this kid develop, be a senior and see what he can do with football.”

He’s developed this season as a big-play receiver for the Times No. 9 Wildcats (3-1) and plays well beyond his years. He leads all Region receivers with 22 receptions for 624 yards and nine touchdowns.

“I’ve had a couple good games so I know they’re going to try and key on me. I’ve got to do new things, new formations, new routes every week,” Howes said. “I’ve got to see what they’re doing and adjust to that.”

Third-year Hanover coach Brian Parker said Howes is a football-savvy kid.