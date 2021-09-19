Hanover Central's Ryan Hildeman makes his presence felt on both sides of the line

CEDAR LAKE — Not that Hanover Central needed extra incentive as it moves into the rest of its Greater South Shore Conference schedule, but the Wildcats made a statement with their 57-14 win Friday over Griffith.
Junior right tackle Ryan Hildeman is a huge part of the success for a Hanover team averaging 45 points per game. He and his teammates were miffed by some reports that said the Wildcats were “struggling.”
“I was watching all the videos they post out there about what the scores are going to be,” he said. “I said, ‘Wow they really doubted us about not beating Griffith last year.’ I said to my teammates, ‘We need to to run it back and ... put a big 'W' on the board.’”
The Wildcats also wanted to exact some revenge for that 35-8 loss to the Panthers last season, and they were ready.
“We were,” Hildeman said. “Since last year they put a big number on us and beat us. We took that to heart.”
Hildeman said getting off to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter was the key.
“We took over, and we finally put that big number up there in the first half,” he said.
Hanover coach Brian Parker said the offense really leans on Hildeman, a 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, to set the tone on the line.
“He’s a top 22 underclassman (according to Indiana Preps) in the entire state of Indiana,” Parker said. “Big, quick explosive kid. You know, we didn't have him against Culver (Academies, a 35-34 loss in Week 3) and getting him back these last two weeks was key. I think Ryan really anchors and brings that nastiness to our line up front.”
Hildeman plays both ways for the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 GSSC) who travel to Boone Grove on Friday.
“He’s been a starter since day one as a freshman,” Parker said. “He plays defensive line also. He’s tough to get off of a block, and he’s extremely hard to block on defense. It all starts up front with Ryan, on both sides of the ball.”
Hildeman takes a lot of pride in blocking for junior running back Kyle Haessly and sophomore quarterback Matt Koontz, who likes to run the ball, too.
“I’m thinking of pancakes (blocks) every play,” Hildeman said. “I’m firing off, I’m not stopping. When I hear that whistle, I’ll stop.”
Hildeman credits his coaches for building him into the dominant player he’s become.
“They really put all the work in where I can be the greatest I am right now,” he said.
In the offseason, Hildeman has attended some football skills camps, works with a trainer and lifts weights faithfully.
“If we don’t have weights (at practice), I’ll hit the weight room in the house or gym. That’s mostly it,” he said.
Now, Hanover will just keep taking it week-by-week and bring as much momentum as it can into Class 3A Sectional 25, which also includes conference foe Calumet. Hanover hosts Calumet in the final regular-season game on Oct. 15 before sectional play begins.
“The goal going forward is sectionals,” Hildeman said. "Keep moving on and see where it can go — state, possibly. Just take it one game at a time.”
Football recap: Merrillville, Valparaiso win to stay unbeaten and atop DAC
Merrillville pulled away from Michigan City and Valparariso held off Chesterton to remain perfect through five games.
Kenneth Grant would be on the field for every play if the choice was up to the Merrillville senior.
Merrillville and Michigan City meet in a DAC matchup.
Valparaiso coaches challenged their offensive line late.
Chesterton and Valparaiso meet in a DAC matchup.
Trey Gibson still considers himself an underdog. He can’t help it.
Hobart and Lowell meet in a Northwest Crossroads matchup.
Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good.
Kankakee Valley and Munster meet in a Northwest Crossroads matchup.
Get live updates from The Times as Week 5 of the season in Indiana and Week 4 in Illinois kicks off.