Hanover Central's Ryan Hildeman makes his presence felt on both sides of the line

CEDAR LAKE — Not that Hanover Central needed extra incentive as it moves into the rest of its Greater South Shore Conference schedule, but the Wildcats made a statement with their 57-14 win Friday over Griffith.

Junior right tackle Ryan Hildeman is a huge part of the success for a Hanover team averaging 45 points per game. He and his teammates were miffed by some reports that said the Wildcats were “struggling.”

“I was watching all the videos they post out there about what the scores are going to be,” he said. “I said, ‘Wow they really doubted us about not beating Griffith last year.’ I said to my teammates, ‘We need to to run it back and ... put a big 'W' on the board.’”

The Wildcats also wanted to exact some revenge for that 35-8 loss to the Panthers last season, and they were ready.

“We were,” Hildeman said. “Since last year they put a big number on us and beat us. We took that to heart.”

Hildeman said getting off to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter was the key.

“We took over, and we finally put that big number up there in the first half,” he said.