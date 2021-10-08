Hanover Central's Ryan York moves to the front of the pack

CEDAR LAKE — Ryan York is a different runner than was even just a few weeks ago.

A turning point for the Hanover Central junior came Sept. 18 at the New Prairie Invitational. He won the Class 2A race with a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds.It was an eye-opener.

“I wasn’t expecting to do that. It filled me with confidence that I could go out there and compete with anybody else,” York said. “It’s a lot of fun now just to see what I can do on a week to week basis.”

In practice, York gets a lot of that motivation from teammate Bryce Noble. The two finished first and second at last week’s Greater South Shore Conference meet. York was at 16 minutes, 28 seconds with Noble at 16:30.

Competing with a guy like that in every race and practice, to push him, has been vital to York’s progress, he said. It also helps prevent him from taking a day off.

“Bryce is a fantastic runner. He knows what he’s doing and he’s great at it. And he’s a great teammate. He just knows so much about the sport. He’s kind of a genius about it,” York said. “It’s fun to run with him, but it’s a bit annoying at times when he’s going fast and I’m just like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ But I know he’s making me better. It’s really nice to have a guy like him around.”