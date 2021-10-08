Hanover Central's Ryan York moves to the front of the pack

CEDAR LAKE — Ryan York is a different runner than was even just a few weeks ago.
A turning point for the Hanover Central junior came Sept. 18 at the New Prairie Invitational. He won the Class 2A race with a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds.It was an eye-opener.
“I wasn’t expecting to do that. It filled me with confidence that I could go out there and compete with anybody else,” York said. “It’s a lot of fun now just to see what I can do on a week to week basis.”
In practice, York gets a lot of that motivation from teammate Bryce Noble. The two finished first and second at last week’s Greater South Shore Conference meet. York was at 16 minutes, 28 seconds with Noble at 16:30.
Competing with a guy like that in every race and practice, to push him, has been vital to York’s progress, he said. It also helps prevent him from taking a day off.
“Bryce is a fantastic runner. He knows what he’s doing and he’s great at it. And he’s a great teammate. He just knows so much about the sport. He’s kind of a genius about it,” York said. “It’s fun to run with him, but it’s a bit annoying at times when he’s going fast and I’m just like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ But I know he’s making me better. It’s really nice to have a guy like him around.”
Coming into the season, York had time goals but his biggest aim was to run in Terre Haute. His last two seasons stopped at the semistate meet.
That’s despite a pretty big drop in time between his freshman and sophomore campaigns.
“I was starting out too fast, so I dialed it back a little bit and worked my way up. I think that was the biggest thing (that changed). I had more energy later in the race,” York said. “I’m still learning, to be honest. I’ve learned to be up with the front pack but that started with me starting slower and working my way up.
"Now that my fitness is better, I’m working on getting with that front group and then being able to pass them. It’s still just tweaking little things here and there to get it right.”
New Prairie was his first experiment with going out with the leaders. He waited until around the two-mile mark to make his move.
“From that point, it was just all me,” he said.
The GSSC title wasn’t as big a surprise but was still a big deal. York knew he’d have some competition from both Noble and Illiana Christian’s Brady Vroom.
“It was really fun. I haven’t won (a conference title) since middle school,” he said.
York’s parents Kelly and Chris both ran. His brother Michael was an all-GSSC runner who went on to run at Carthage College. His sister Kayla was a state champion in the discus who threw at the University of Wyoming.
“It runs in the family,” he said. “All of them have had a school record at some point, whether it be in relay or something. We’ve had success.”
York hopes to add to the legacy at the end of the month at LaVern Gibson. To that end, he’s eyeing a top-10 finish at semistate and running better than his state ranking in that last race.
“I’m going for the win in sectionals and in regionals,” he said. “I haven’t looked past getting (to state) just yet.”