Hanover Central's Skylar Iverson ready for regional

CEDAR LAKE — Skylar Iverson walks by the Hanover Central athletic Wall of Fame every day. It’s a reminder.

“That’s my goal. I’m going to get my face on that wall, and I’m going get my name on that board,” the Wildcats junior said. “That’s been my goal since eighth grade.”

Iverson could take a step in that direction in the next two weeks, wrestling for an Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state title. The regional meet is Saturday in Maconaquah. Beyond that, the state meet will be Jan. 15 in Fort Wayne.

Iverson won the 120-pound championship at the Lebanon Girls Invitational last month with a 38-second pin of Rochester’s Jadyn Geller in the first-place match. It was the only girls event she wrestled this season, with COVID-19 limiting opportunities.

Iverson is ranked No. 5 in her class in the state by Indiana Mat. Geller’s ranked No. 6. Iverson also pinned the No. 7 and 9 wrestlers at the event in Lebanon.

She won’t see anyone ranked above her in Maconaquah.

“My goal is definitely to be first and take home the gold,” she said. “That person’s coming after me, and I’ve got to look at it as kill or be killed.”