Hanover Central's Skylar Iverson ready for regional

CEDAR LAKE — Skylar Iverson walks by the Hanover Central athletic Wall of Fame every day. It’s a reminder.
“That’s my goal. I’m going to get my face on that wall, and I’m going get my name on that board,” the Wildcats junior said. “That’s been my goal since eighth grade.”
Iverson could take a step in that direction in the next two weeks, wrestling for an Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state title. The regional meet is Saturday in Maconaquah. Beyond that, the state meet will be Jan. 15 in Fort Wayne.
Iverson won the 120-pound championship at the Lebanon Girls Invitational last month with a 38-second pin of Rochester’s Jadyn Geller in the first-place match. It was the only girls event she wrestled this season, with COVID-19 limiting opportunities.
Iverson is ranked No. 5 in her class in the state by Indiana Mat. Geller’s ranked No. 6. Iverson also pinned the No. 7 and 9 wrestlers at the event in Lebanon.
She won’t see anyone ranked above her in Maconaquah.
“My goal is definitely to be first and take home the gold,” she said. “That person’s coming after me, and I’ve got to look at it as kill or be killed.”
Iverson finished third at the Crown Point Sectional as a freshman, qualifying for the IHSAA regional. But the opportunity for a girls-only state series is a gift in itself, she said. The tournament only began in 2017.
“It’s awesome to be helping grow the girls sport. It’s awesome seeing more and more girls each year join wrestling,” Iverson said.
Boys tend to be stronger, Iverson said. When she wrestles them she’s most worried about getting stuck or thrown.
She didn’t participate in the IHSGW tournament as a freshman or sophomore. Wrestling girls comes with its own unique challenges.
“Girls are flexible in a way that boys will never understand,” Iverson said. “They will bend in half. These boys can’t get out of some of the moves I put them in but the girls will.”
Hanover Central coach Ryan Donovan said Iverson is a physical wrestler. The boys she sparred with never treated her differently because she never gave them a chance to.
Iverson started with mixed martial arts in fifth grade, following her older brother Brandon who graduated from Hanover last spring. Jiu-jitsu was first, then boxing and then wrestling in middle school.
“I loved it. It was everything. I wanted to be a fighter. I wanted to be in the UFC. I wanted to be all of it,” Iverson said. “Without wrestling, I’m nothing. It made me who I was.”
A state championship is what she wants now. Saturday is just another move toward that aim and eventually a picture on that wall.
“It would literally mean the world to me. I don’t know what I’d do, probably cry,” Iverson said. “I’d look up and I’d thank God.”
Chesterton, Hobart represent area
Hobart and Chesterton were the Region representatives at the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s “team state” duals Saturday. The invitational event aims to gather eight of the top teams in Classes A through 4A for bracketed dual tournaments. The IHSAA stopped holding a separate team state tournament after the 2012 season.
The Trojans finished sixth in Class 4A, losing to state No. 6 and host Brownsburg 37-27, beating Avon 48-34 and losing a 31-31 dual to defending state champion Cathedral on criteria. Chesterton forfeited two weight classes.
The Brickies lost to Mishawaka 49-19, Roncalli 43-27 and Terre Haute South 36-33 to finish eighth in the Class 3A portion in Franklin.