Hanover grad Nolan Tucker plays in first live baseball event since pandemic outbreak

With a national spotlight shining on the return of any sports amid the pandemic, organizers took precautions and enacted necessary measures to ensure the safety of the players, coaches and other personnel involved.

Players who flew in had to wear masks in the airport shuttle that took them to the hotel, and those who drove in had to wear masks before entering the hotel. Upon arrival at the hotel, the players were immediately shuttled to a local testing site to get tested for antibodies.

All players tested negative for the antibodies and were allowed to take off their masks and move their belongings into their hotel rooms.

Players weren’t allowed to leave their rooms until after receiving the swab test the next morning and testing negative. After both tests came back negative, players were allowed to practice.

Tucker said the first scheduled practice June 2 was canceled because results came back slowly.

The players were placed on one of four teams — the Unity, Liberty, Freedom and Independence. The teams had two batting practices and one fielding session before the first games on June 4.