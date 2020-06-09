Hanover grad Nolan Tucker plays in first live baseball event since pandemic outbreak

Nolan Tucker hadn’t played in a baseball game since March 11.
On June 4, he found himself playing some of the country’s top talent in a nationally televised game.
Tucker, a rising sophomore at Valparaiso University and a Hanover Central graduate, was one of nearly 100 college athletes to compete in the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational (CSBI) on June 4-6 in Bryan, Texas. The tournament was billed as the first live U.S. team sport televised since the coronavirus pandemic began.
“It was awesome getting the experience to play at that level and being the first live sporting event, the first real baseball event, back,” Tucker said. “It made it even more special.”
After Valparaiso’s season was canceled, Tucker saw a post on Twitter about a Texas tournament looking for draft prospects, but pushed it to the back of his mind. A week and a half before the tournament, he saw another post asking for coaches and scouts to send in player recommendations.
“I thought maybe I'll just recommend myself and see what they say,” Tucker said. “They contacted me like 20 minutes after and said they had a spot and they'd love to have me, and they ended up inviting me down.”
Most players were recommended for the tournament, which labeled itself as invite only.
With a national spotlight shining on the return of any sports amid the pandemic, organizers took precautions and enacted necessary measures to ensure the safety of the players, coaches and other personnel involved.
Players who flew in had to wear masks in the airport shuttle that took them to the hotel, and those who drove in had to wear masks before entering the hotel. Upon arrival at the hotel, the players were immediately shuttled to a local testing site to get tested for antibodies.
All players tested negative for the antibodies and were allowed to take off their masks and move their belongings into their hotel rooms.
Players weren’t allowed to leave their rooms until after receiving the swab test the next morning and testing negative. After both tests came back negative, players were allowed to practice.
Tucker said the first scheduled practice June 2 was canceled because results came back slowly.
The players were placed on one of four teams — the Unity, Liberty, Freedom and Independence. The teams had two batting practices and one fielding session before the first games on June 4.
The Unity were coached by Gary native and 21-year MLB reliever LaTroy Hawkins. Tucker played for the Independence.
After going nearly three months without playing a live game, Tucker found himself struggling to hit. He wasn’t alone.
“I've been staying in shape but there's nothing really you can do to be ready for live pitching,” Tucker said. “Nothing really emulates a 95 mph fastball.”
Scouts attended the event to get the chance to look at draft eligible players.
“It’s very laid back in the sense that there's no fans, coaches aren’t calling signs, they're not trying to make you bunt,” Tucker said. “It’s like you're showcasing yourselves.”
That laid back environment led to a rare sight among baseball games — a home run derby to decide extra-inning games.
After calls for a home run derby from fans on Twitter and ESPN broadcasters Jason Benetti and Kyle Peterson, and in order to protect pitchers’ arms and keep players healthy, directors decided to forgo extra innings in the third game.
“It was something that was kinda made up on the fly,” Tucker said. “(CSBI Director of Baseball Operations) Brian Nelson was kinda like, ‘We’re gonna give the people what they want.’”
Tucker said players itching to get back on the field brought a natural sense of competition.
“A lot of us are just trying to show what we’re made of, just get our name out there,” Tucker said.
Despite playing for a national audience on ESPN2, Tucker said he didn’t feel any added pressure.
“We’ve obviously had scrimmages and high school games where nobody shows up,” Tucker said. “The atmosphere didn’t feel like something that would make you nervous. There was nobody there so it was pretty relaxed.”
Compared to other sports that have returned, like the Korean Baseball Organization, players at the tournament were allowed to contact and high five each other. Since the whole group was quarantined in what they called a bubble, and since everyone tested negative for the coronavirus, there was little risk of transmission.
Players were tested again before they went home. All of them tested negative.
