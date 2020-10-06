Hanover, Munster advance to regional tennis final

“To be honest, we’re thinking more about going further down state. But we don’t take it for granted. It’s still part of the way to state,” Kondamuri said.

The Cardinals were playing in their first regional since 2002 and only the second in school history. EC Central finished 11-1, as a team, in a season that almost didn’t happen.

The school board reversed a decision to cancel fall sports earlier in the year.

Coach David Lane said the day after he broke the news to his players that the season was called off, every single one showed up at practice.

“I’d be proud of them if they were 0-11. They didn’t have buses to get them to practice. They were told their season was canceled,” Lane said. “I think they learned perseverance. They learned that they have to to work. A solid, classy school like Munster showed them today that no matter how hard they work, they’ve still got to work harder to get to that next level.”

River Forest’s Andrew Swierc and Eathan Faust advanced in the state doubles tourney Wednesday with a 6-0, 7-6 (8-6) win over Andres Sanchez and Xander Cervantes from Gavit.

