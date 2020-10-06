 Skip to main content
Hanover, Munster advance to regional tennis final
Boys tennis | Munster Regional

Hanover, Munster advance to regional tennis final

Munster's Nikki Kondamuri

Munster's Nikki Kondamuri won his No. 2 singles match in straight sets

 David P. Funk, The Times

MUNSTER — Aidan Beilke and Nick Holden won the first regional doubles match in Hanover Central history Tuesday. But they weren’t happy.

“We know we’re a lot better than that. We just beat ourselves,” Beilke said. “We play with a lot of passion, a lot of emotion so when we can’t get that up, it’s kind of unknown territory and we don’t know how to keep up.”

The pair beat Merrillville’s Micah Rayburn and Ronald Greene 6-2, 6-1. The Wildcats won as a team 5-0 and aim for the program's first regional crown Wednesday.

“We have pretty high expectations for ourselves, so we’re in between trying to enjoy the moment and meeting those expectations,” Holden said. “I’m fine where I’m at but I think I should be better, personally. But as a doubles team, I like how we play together.”

In the No. 1 singles match, Nathan Remaly needed a third set to beat the Pirates’ Noah Terpstra 4-6, 6-0, 7-6. The pair exchanged long points in front of a big crowd well after the other matches were over.

On the other courts, host Munster took a step toward extending the state’s record for regional titles with a 5-0 victory over EC Central.

In the No. 2 singles match, the Mustangs’ Nikki Kondamuri cruised by Cesar Librado 6-0, 6-0. He said the Mustangs have bigger goals than a 37th title.

“To be honest, we’re thinking more about going further down state. But we don’t take it for granted. It’s still part of the way to state,” Kondamuri said.

The Cardinals were playing in their first regional since 2002 and only the second in school history. EC Central finished 11-1, as a team, in a season that almost didn’t happen.

The school board reversed a decision to cancel fall sports earlier in the year.

Coach David Lane said the day after he broke the news to his players that the season was called off, every single one showed up at practice.

“I’d be proud of them if they were 0-11. They didn’t have buses to get them to practice. They were told their season was canceled,” Lane said. “I think they learned perseverance. They learned that they have to to work. A solid, classy school like Munster showed them today that no matter how hard they work, they’ve still got to work harder to get to that next level.”

River Forest’s Andrew Swierc and Eathan Faust advanced in the state doubles tourney Wednesday with a 6-0, 7-6 (8-6) win over Andres Sanchez and Xander Cervantes from Gavit.

