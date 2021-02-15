Have confidence in Patrick Mahomes’ turf toe surgery

Mahomes recovered from the concussion. No such luck with the turf toe. On Wednesday, he had the injury surgically repaired, which is rarely a necessity, perhaps because the diagnosis is so generic, synonymous with the mechanism of the injury rather than severity or the tissue actually damaged. "Turf toe" encompasses a wide range of injuries about the ball of the foot.

A common enough occurrence long before the advent of artificial playing surfaces, hyperextension of the big toe became far more frequent when grass was replaced with carpets over asphalt at many sports stadiums in the late 60s and early 70s. The ersatz grass was not nearly as forgiving as a natural surface and, when runners were up on their toes driving for that extra yard with the additional weight of multiple tacklers on their backs, something had to give.

That something could be ligament and joint capsule, tendon, cartilage and/or bone on bottom of the ball of the foot.

Usually, the damage is not severe enough to require victims to go under the knife, according to Dr. Rob Clemency, a podiatrist with Community Care Network in Munster and Schererville. “They typically do well with conservative treatment,” he said.