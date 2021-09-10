Hayden Vinyard scores six TDs as Valparaiso holds off Michigan City

“It starts with the offensive line and the tight ends blocking and then to have the ability to come through the middle against seven guys stacked in the box,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “I’m proud of our ability to go ahead and answer.”

The Vikings (4-0, 2-0) didn’t stop with Vinyard’s long touchdown. Valparaiso forced a fumble on Michigan City’s next offensive play and quarterback Logan Lockhart ran in a touchdown two plays later to give the Vikings a 42-28 lead exactly 40 seconds after Michigan City had tied the game.

Vinyard added a 36-yard touchdown run a few minutes later to finish the night with 177 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Vinyard had four touchdowns in the season opener against Penn and four more in last week’s DAC opener against LaPorte.

“I just had to stay running hard,” Vinyard said. “We had some good play calling from the coaches that helped our run game get going.”

Marshall was emotional after the game as the New York native addressed 9/11 with his players as Valparaiso hosted “Patriot Night” on Friday by honoring the military and first responders.