Hayden Vinyard scores six TDs as Valparaiso holds off Michigan City

VALPARAISO — Staring down the possibility of the first Duneland Athletic Conference loss of his career, Valparaiso senior Hayden Vinyard put his head down and let his legs do the work.
Vinyard’s 72-yard touchdown run opened the floodgates for the Vikings after Michigan City tied Friday night’s game early in the fourth quarter. Vinyard scored two of his six touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Valparaiso rallied for a 49-28 victory to extend its DAC winning streak to 28 games.
The Vikings haven’t lost to a conference opponent since falling 21-6 to Crown Point on Sept. 22, 2017.
“We stayed calm,” Vinyard said. “No one was ever down.”
Michigan City appeared to have all the momentum on Friday night after sophomore quarterback Tyler Bush led the Wolves on an 11-play, 87-yard drive that was capped off by Makiyel Woodard’s two-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 28-28.
Bush shined with extensive playing time at quarterback, throwing for 356 yards. The bulk of his completions went to converted starting quarterback Giovani Laurent, who finished with 12 catches for 195 yards.
While Vinyard had scored all four of Valparaiso’s touchdowns over the first three quarters of the game, the senior running back was struggling to establish consistency in the ground game against Michigan City’s aggressive defensive approach. That all changed on Valparaiso’s first play following Woodard’s touchdown when Vinyard went straight up the middle untouched for 72 yards.
“It starts with the offensive line and the tight ends blocking and then to have the ability to come through the middle against seven guys stacked in the box,” Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall said. “I’m proud of our ability to go ahead and answer.”
The Vikings (4-0, 2-0) didn’t stop with Vinyard’s long touchdown. Valparaiso forced a fumble on Michigan City’s next offensive play and quarterback Logan Lockhart ran in a touchdown two plays later to give the Vikings a 42-28 lead exactly 40 seconds after Michigan City had tied the game.
Vinyard added a 36-yard touchdown run a few minutes later to finish the night with 177 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdowns. Vinyard had four touchdowns in the season opener against Penn and four more in last week’s DAC opener against LaPorte.
“I just had to stay running hard,” Vinyard said. “We had some good play calling from the coaches that helped our run game get going.”
Marshall was emotional after the game as the New York native addressed 9/11 with his players as Valparaiso hosted “Patriot Night” on Friday by honoring the military and first responders.
“Football was No. 2 tonight,” Marshall said. “What a great night for our community. I’m not a political person, but tonight was exactly what our country needs and what our community needs.”