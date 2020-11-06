Hayden Vinyard's career night carries Valparaiso past LaPorte

LAPORTE — Hayden Vinyard put on a performance for the ages on Friday night.
The Valparaiso backup running back set a school record with 336 rushing yards while scoring three touchdowns as the Vikings knocked off LaPorte 35-21 in the Class 5A sectional title game.
Vinyard also added a key interception in the fourth quarter that helped set up his final touchdown of the game. The junior barely left the field on Friday night, just two days after he learned he would be starting in place of injured running back Tommy Burbee.
“I’ll do whatever this team needs me to do,” Vinyard said. “I’ll be there to go in whenever they need me.”
Burbee took a shot to the midsection against Michigan City last week and he was relegated to street clothes for Friday’s contest against the Slicers. The senior is expected to return to practice on Monday in advance of next Friday’s regional game at home Mishawaka.
The Vikings (7-0) rode Vinyard early and often on Friday night. After Logan Lockhart threw an interception on Valparaiso’s first possession, coach Bill Marshall came back with a game plan that was almost exclusively centered around getting Vinyard the ball. The junior came into the game with 40 carries for 341 yards and he ended up carrying the ball 44 times for 336 yards against the Slicers.
Vinyard’s 336 rushing yards broke the program record Burbee set with 305 yards in a win over Chesterton on Sept. 18.
“Every time he came off the field, whether it be on offense or defense, I was right there to do a wellness check on him,” Marshall said. “To do it on both sides of the football, it shows you what kind of work ethic he has and what kind of kid he is.”
The Slicers (4-7) picked off Lockhart on the third play of the game and then used some trickery on their opening play from scrimmage. Jayden Parkes took a handoff and then threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Grant Ott-Large to whip the home crowd into a frenzy less than 90 seconds into the game.
The Vikings came right back riding the legs of Vinyard on a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Lockhart diving into the end zone. The teams traded a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and Valparaiso finally broke through for its first lead of the night when Lockhart scrambled out of the backfield and hit Cooper Jones for a 38-yard score midway through the third quarter.
“All the credit to Logan on that play to make two guys miss and then be able to find me,” Jones said. “Once I had the ball I just did whatever I had to do to get into the end zone.”
Ott-Large scored his second touchdown to tie the game on LaPorte’s next drive. But Vinyard came back for his second score of the night early in the fourth quarter to give Valparaiso a 28-21 lead. Vinyard then delivered the defensive play of the game when he picked off Parkes on the same play that LaPorte used to score in the first quarter.
“I knew that they were going to try something,” Vinyard said. “The (receiver) looked like he was in there to block, but I knew he wasn’t blocking.”
Vinyard came right back on the field after the interception and carried the ball nine straight times, capping off the 58-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown with 6:41 remaining. Vinyard put an exclamation point on the game with a 54-yard run late in the game to cap off the victory.
