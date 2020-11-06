Hayden Vinyard's career night carries Valparaiso past LaPorte

Vinyard’s 336 rushing yards broke the program record Burbee set with 305 yards in a win over Chesterton on Sept. 18.

“Every time he came off the field, whether it be on offense or defense, I was right there to do a wellness check on him,” Marshall said. “To do it on both sides of the football, it shows you what kind of work ethic he has and what kind of kid he is.”

The Slicers (4-7) picked off Lockhart on the third play of the game and then used some trickery on their opening play from scrimmage. Jayden Parkes took a handoff and then threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Grant Ott-Large to whip the home crowd into a frenzy less than 90 seconds into the game.

The Vikings came right back riding the legs of Vinyard on a 12-play, 76-yard drive that ended with Lockhart diving into the end zone. The teams traded a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and Valparaiso finally broke through for its first lead of the night when Lockhart scrambled out of the backfield and hit Cooper Jones for a 38-yard score midway through the third quarter.

“All the credit to Logan on that play to make two guys miss and then be able to find me,” Jones said. “Once I had the ball I just did whatever I had to do to get into the end zone.”