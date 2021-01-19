Hebron’s Trevor Hoffman is breaking the mold

Hoffman leveled up this season. He spent the summer drilling set ups and takedowns, working on his feet. It’s a focus in the Hebron room, in general. Adamczyk estimates it’s where 80 percent of practice is spent.

Hoffman also learned to use his length to his advantage. Most opponents are smaller but stronger. He shrunk the strength gap with offseason lifting.

“It’s just time in the room. I’ve got some really great teammates that push me pretty hard and a great group of coaches,” Hoffman said. “I spent half my summer in the gym, so I hang in there.”

Hoffman is one of several Hawks who have realistic shots at a semistate berth, something that means a little more at Hebron than it can at some of the bigger programs.

“We joke about it, but you’re not there until you’re there. You’ve just got keep pushing,” Hoffman said. “I’d love to be there. I’d love to go all the way but that just depends on how much work I can put in and what I’m willing to do.”

Hobart controls NCC meet

Hobart won seven weight classes in Saturday’s Northwest Crossroads Conference meet, earning 297 team points and first place.