UNION MILLS — Eric is a pretty important first name in the Toczek household.

Not only does Hebron sophomore star Addie Toczek see one Eric for softball work, she sees two.

It seems to be paying off for her, as she led Class 2A No. 3 Hebron to its first softball sectional title in 12 years with a 10-0 win over Wheeler in six innings on Saturday afternoon in the 2A South Central final.

Toczek came in to Saturday's final batting .556 with 13 homers and 39 RBI and she added to those totals with a two-run shot in third inning.

"I see Eric Johnson out of Bases Loaded in Valpo for my swing," said Toczek, who went 2 for 3 with two runs, two RBI, three stolen bases and a walk. "He has helped me by working with me on different perspectives with pitch selection."

Hebron coach Craig Doelling said Toczek is improving her game 24-7.

"If she's not on the field, she's at the gym working on strength and conditioning," he said. "We have a lot of those types of players on this team and it couldn't be done without the support of the staff and the parents, grandparents and administration."

The other Eric that Toczek sees is Eric Griffin out of Elite Performance Academy in LaPorte.

Brooke Cunningham (16-2) tossed another gem for the Hawks by striking out 10 and allowing just four hits and one walk over six innings.

"My pitches were hitting the strike zone and my spin was on," said Cunningham. "It's nice to have our lineup because 1-9 is strong."

Hebron put up runs in the second, third and fourth before breaking out for five runs in its half of the sixth, capped by a three-run homer by Molly Friel that hit the top of the fence and went over.

Macey Siminski recorded a couple hits, a stolen base, an RBI and a run while Madelyn Heck smashed her third homer of the year on a solo shot in the fifth.

Wheeler (19-7-1) threatened in the second after pitcher Clara Phariss reached third and catcher Isabela Lira got to second, but Cunningham battled back by retiring the next three Bearcat hitters.

Faith Lewin and Phariss both finished with two hits for Wheeler.

Hebron (26-3) now advances to Tuesday's regional where No. 7 Andrean (26-7) awaits.

Hebron beat Andrean 2-1 back on Apr. 10 in the Hawks' first game of the year.

"Not a lot has changed with them, but they just play with a lot of consistency," said Doelling. "Andrean will be tough and the last time we went this far was the semistate team back in 2011."

