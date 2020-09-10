HELP! Picking NFL games is hard enough in a normal year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pro Picks has enough trouble finding winners, outright and against the spread, during a normal season.

Our job might be more difficult than what the players and coaches are going through without a true preseason, contact drills and cohesiveness.

Well, maybe not. But close.

So excuse us if we struggle out of the gate on our way to, hopefully, something competitive with last season's record (see below).

It all starts Thursday night with the Texans at the Chiefs. And, yes, with some fans (about 16,000, the hosts say). So it will be loud enough, if not quite raucous at Arrowhead Stadium.

Andy Reid finally has his Super Bowl ring and Patrick Mahomes has a baseball-type contract. Kansas City also appears to have a solid enough defense to go with its speed-of-light attack.