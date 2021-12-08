 Skip to main content
ShanQuan Hemphill selected as Senior CLASS candidate
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hemphill selected as Senior CLASS candidate: Four men’s basketball players from the Missouri Valley Conference – including Gary native and Michigan City grad ShanQuan Hemphill – have been selected among the 30 NCAA Division I men’s basketball candidates for the 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award. Abbreviated for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award recognizes NCAA Division I senior student-athletes for their achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The other MVC candidates are: Tate Hall (Loyola), Austin Phyfe (UNI) and Lucas Williamson (Loyola).

Valpo to host community day: Members of the Northwest Indiana community are invited to celebrate the holiday season at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Wednesday, Dec. 22 as the Valparaiso University men’s basketball team hosts William & Mary on Community Day. Valpo Athletics will provide free t-shirts and discounted admission as a holiday gift to the community. All children 18 and under will receive free admission to the game, and adults can purchase tickets at a special discounted price of $5. Tickets are available by visiting www.valpoathletics.com/tickets, visiting the Valpo Ticket Office in person or calling 219-464-5233.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks F Khaira released from hospital: Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira spent the night in a hospital after he was leveled by Jacob Trouba during a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Team physician Michael Terry said Khaira was released Wednesday morning after undergoing “extensive testing.” “Despite the significant injury, his prognosis is excellent, and we expect a full recovery,” Terry said in a news release. "At this point, it is too early to put a timeline on return to play.” Khaira’s head was down as he gathered the puck in 6:10 into the second period Tuesday night. He looked up right as Trouba appeared to drive his right shoulder into Khaira’s chin. The back of Khaira’s head bounced hard off the ice, and there was no sign of any movement from him as the Blackhawks and Rangers scuffled nearby. A stretcher was wheeled onto the ice, and medical personnel worked on Khaira as each team looked on from the bench area. A handful of his teammates and the Rangers tapped the stretcher as Khaira was taken off.

PREP BASKETBALL

Indiana Basketball HOF Silver Anniversary Team named: Eighteen men — including LaPorte's Ben Tonagel and Merrillville's Jamaal Davis — have been named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2022 Silver Anniversary Team, based on outstanding accomplishments as a senior basketball player 25 years ago. The team includes 12 members named to the 1997 Indiana All-Star squad, including Davis. Six other all-state players are included to recognize the top of Indiana’s high school class of 1997.

GIRLS GOLF

City's Skibinski signs with VU: Michigan City standout Taylor Skibinski is staying close to home. The Wolves' senior signed her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, the school announced via Twitter, to play and studay at Valparaiso. She finished her career 34th individually at the IHSAA state championship in October. It was her third state appearance, finishing tied for 58th as a junior and 51st as a sophomore.

