Just over a week ago, when White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, 34, began a rehabilitation assignment with AAA Charlotte, it had barely been a month since he had received a clean bill of health.

It was only in January, when the native Australian announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Hearing “stage 4,” some may have thought that the native Australian was facing a poor prognosis.

“That is not the same as stage 4 with a solid tumor,” said oncologist Dr. Michael Tallarico of Northwest Cancer Center in Dyer. “It is not a terminal diagnosis with lymphoma.”

In hindsight, Hendriks may have played most of last year while ill. He first noticed lumps in his neck in June. However, blood tests at the time were negative. As the season went on, though, he noticed he was having a harder and harder time recovering from an outing. Ultimately, the seemingly grim diagnosis was made in December.

“There are 60-80 different sub-types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” said Tallarico. “Depending on the type, the cure rate is 50-85%. Younger people and athletes obviously do well. A lot are treated similarly. Some of the treatments are cardio toxic and require a recovery period. Chemotherapy is not easy on anybody, but the young do better.”

Tallarico made a point of mentioning that people of all ages, even the young -- as Hendriks found out, should be aware of the symptoms. “If something seems weird or wrong, don’t write it off,” he said, mentioning unexplained fever, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and a growing lump or lumps in the neck, armpits, and/or groin.

It was swelling in the legs and an unexplained 15-pound weight gain that triggered former Cub Anthony Rizzo to get checked when he was a minor league rookie with the Red Sox in 2008 and only 18 years old. His diagnosis was Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“There are only two big types of Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” said Tallarico. “With Hodgkin’s, the prognosis is slightly better.” They type of lymphatic cell affected determines whether a lymphoma is “Hodgkin’s” or not, Tallarico explained.

Almost immediately, another ex-Cub, Jon Lester reached out to Rizzo.

Lester was in his third season on the major league roster with the Red Sox but was only two years removed from a bout of his own with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. By chance, in 2006, he was in Seattle on a Red Sox road trip and called on his physician uncle because of longstanding low back pain that had worsened after a minor car accident.

The uncle ran some tests and, based on the results, then hustled his nephew to the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, which happens to be in Seattle.

As Chicago baseball fans well know, Rizzo and Lester made full recoveries from their bouts with lymphoma and would help lead the Cubs to a 2016 World Series championship.

It is too soon to say that Hendriks is completely well even though he has been declared cancer-free. “We don’t technically say ‘cured’ for sure,” said Tallarico. “However, being two years out with no recurrence of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, there is a very high chance of being cured.”

John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.

