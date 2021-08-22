Here are local college events scheduled for Aug. 22, 2021 Aug 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Soccer John J. Watkins, File, The Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Women’s Soccer Ball State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: Big plays lead Portage past Morton Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight AP Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else? AP Jimmy Garoppolo will be a starting quarterback...somewhere else? How can you book MLB teams that have nothing to play for? AP How can you book MLB teams that have nothing to play for? Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular NWI Preps Football FINAL SCOREBOARD: Check out the latest football scores and updates across the Region Updated Aug 20, 2021 High school football in Indiana kicks off tonight! Check back here for updates on scores from across Northwest Indiana. +3 NWI Preps Football 5 stars, 5 schools, 2 sports: An inside look at Andrean junior Drayk Bowen's recruitment Updated Aug 19, 2021 The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is rated as a five-star recruit, No. 28 in the country according to 247 Sports composite rankings, the No. 2 linebacker and top prospect in Indiana. +4 NWI Preps Football Kenneth Grant's blocked punt sparks Merrillville's win over Andrean Updated 22 hrs ago “It’s what you expect from a guy like him. We see him do pretty phenomenal stuff.” +4 NWI Preps Football JJ Johnson ensures Crown Point wins Craig Buzea's first game against Lowell Updated Aug 20, 2021 “We’ve got one heck of a coach, and we got one heck of a line. Everyone did their jobs tonight, and it was like running through a hallway.” +2 NWI Preps Football Breaking down the Duneland Athletic Conference's 2021 football teams Updated Aug 19, 2021 First-year coaches look to make their mark, new players fill the roles of former stars as The Times takes a deep dive into the ever-competitive Duneland Athletic Conference. NWI Preps Football Valparaiso wins fourth straight over Penn behind ground game Updated Aug 21, 2021 The senior running back ran for a school-record 336 yards in his lone start last season and on Friday night, he was part of some more history. +2 Sports Hobart's Jevan Andrews gets his own Field of Dreams experience Updated Aug 18, 2021 Jevan Andrews went 2-for-2 with a single, double and two stolen bases for the Chicago White Sox Amateur City Elite team at the Field of Dreams event. Sports Scouting Northwest Crossroads Conference football Updated Aug 19, 2021 Returning Class 4A state runner-up Hobart and perennial powers Andrean and Lowell all have high hopes heading into the 2021 football season. +5 NWI Preps Football AARON FERGUSON: A look at players who could have breakout seasons Updated Aug 20, 2021 Friday’s games through the next three months will bring about new heroes, and here are some of the names that could break out into stars. Sports New quarterbacks set to take over reins of Greater South Shore Conference offenses Updated Aug 19, 2021 Six Greater South Shore Conference teams graduated their starting quarterbacks after last season.