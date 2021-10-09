 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021
Purdue University Northwest

Purdue University Northwest has unveiled its new logo and mascot.

Football

Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Mike LaLaeff Memorial Invitational (White Hawk), first round, all day

Women’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Mike LaLaeff Memorial Invitational (White Hawk), first round, all day

Valparaiso at Bradley Coyote Creek Classic (Coyote Creeek), all day

Men’s Soccer

Lincoln at IU Northwest, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Governors State, TBA

Women’s Soccer

IU Northwest at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

MVC Individual Championships at Valparaiso, all day

Women’s Volleyball

Purdue Northwest at Lake Superior State, 1 p.m.

