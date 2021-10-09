Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021

Football
Valparaiso at St. Thomas (Minn.), 1 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Mike LaLaeff Memorial Invitational (White Hawk), first round, all day
Women’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Mike LaLaeff Memorial Invitational (White Hawk), first round, all day
Valparaiso at Bradley Coyote Creek Classic (Coyote Creeek), all day
Men’s Soccer
Lincoln at IU Northwest, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Governors State, TBA
Women’s Soccer
IU Northwest at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
MVC Individual Championships at Valparaiso, all day
Women’s Volleyball
Purdue Northwest at Lake Superior State, 1 p.m.
