Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Football

Football 

 Damian Rico, The Times

Football

Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Olivet Nazarene Fall Invitational (Elks Golf Club), second round, all day

Women’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Olivet Nazarene Fall Invitational (Elks Golf Club), second round, all day

Men’s Soccer

St. Francis (Ill.) at IU Northwest, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Roosevelt, TBA

Women’s Tennis

Valparaiso at Redbird Invitational, Normal, IL, TBA

Women’s Volleyball

IU Northwest vs. Governors State at Manchester Quad Match, 11 a.m.

IU Northwest vs. Manchester at Manchester Quad Match, 2 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Parkside, 2 p.m.

IU Northwest vs. St. Mary-of-the-Woods at Manchester Quad Match, 4 p.m.

