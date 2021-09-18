Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

Football
Dartmouth at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Olivet Nazarene Fall Invitational (Elks Golf Club), second round, all day
Women’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Olivet Nazarene Fall Invitational (Elks Golf Club), second round, all day
Men’s Soccer
St. Francis (Ill.) at IU Northwest, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Roosevelt, TBA
Women’s Tennis
Valparaiso at Redbird Invitational, Normal, IL, TBA
Women’s Volleyball
IU Northwest vs. Governors State at Manchester Quad Match, 11 a.m.
IU Northwest vs. Manchester at Manchester Quad Match, 2 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Parkside, 2 p.m.
IU Northwest vs. St. Mary-of-the-Woods at Manchester Quad Match, 4 p.m.