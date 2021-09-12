Here are local college events scheduled for Sept. 12, 2021 Sep 12, 2021 3 hrs ago Soccer Freestockphotos.biz Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Women’s Soccer Valparaiso at Chicago State, 1 p.m.. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Watch Now: Related Video WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 12, 2021 Get to know Chesterton's Matt McCracken web only Get to know Chesterton's Matt McCracken WATCH NOW: Chesterton tops LaPorte urgent web only WATCH NOW: Chesterton tops LaPorte WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 11, 2021 urgent web only WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Sept. 11, 2021 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular NWI Preps Football SCOREBOARD: Here's a look at football scores from around the Region Updated Sep 11, 2021 Get live updates from The Times as Week 3 of the season in Indiana and Week 2 in Illinois kicks off under traditional football weather. Sports Krause twins use telepathy to communicate on Merrillville's back line Updated Sep 8, 2021 MERRILLVILLE — Telepathic center backs could be an advantageous thing for a soccer team to have. +4 NWI Preps Football Hammond Central earns program's first win with shutout Updated Sep 9, 2021 This week's football notebook includes: Andrean's trip to Michigan, Hobart and Munster earning their first wins of the season and Hammond Central's historic victory. NWI Preps Football Here are the Region's football statistical leaders through three weeks Updated Sep 9, 2021 Merrillville has two of the top five receiving leaders in Northwest Indiana heading into Week 4. NWI Preps Scoreboard Check out scores from area prep events from Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 Updated 11 hrs ago Here's a look at some of the fall sports events that took place Friday and late results from Thursday, Sept. 9. +2 Sports Hayden Vinyard scores six TDs as Valparaiso holds off Michigan City Updated Sep 11, 2021 Hayden Vinyard scored two of his six touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Valparaiso rallied for a 49-28 victory to extend its DAC winning streak to 28 games. NWI Preps Football Valparaiso's Hayden Vinyard relishes opportunity as bell cow Updated Sep 7, 2021 “I just want to be a leader to these guys. They can ask questions and I enjoy that role to them." Sports Chesterton, Calumet roll to wins Updated Sep 11, 2021 Check out scores and highlights from Indiana Week 4 and Illinois Week 3 games. +4 Hockey Ex-Chicago Blackhawks video coach brings scrutiny to team Updated Sep 9, 2021 He helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup. But now two lawsuits are bringing scrutiny to a former coach’s behavior around young players. Professional EC Central grad E'Twaun Moore agrees to deal with Orlando Magic, report says Updated Sep 8, 2021 Inside sports digest: Indiana Northwest men's golf and soccer were in action. Steve Stricker chose his Ryder Cup team and Lowell grad Gabriel Sanchez earned a Big Ten honor.