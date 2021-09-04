Here are local college events scheduled for Sept. 4

Football
Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 5 p.m.
Men’s Golf
IU Northwest at IU East Fall Invitational at Highland Lake (final round), all day
Women’s Soccer
Lewis at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon
Women’s Volleyball
Purdue Northwest vs. Upper Iowa at Missouri S&T Miner Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Valparaiso vs. South Alabama at Golden Eagle Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Purdue Northwest vs. Arkansas Monticello at Missouri S&T Miner Invitational, 4 p.m.
