Here are local college events scheduled for Sept. 4

Football

 Damian Rico, The Times

Valparaiso at Indiana Wesleyan, 5 p.m.

Men’s Golf

IU Northwest at IU East Fall Invitational at Highland Lake (final round), all day

Women’s Soccer

Lewis at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), noon

Women’s Volleyball

Purdue Northwest vs. Upper Iowa at Missouri S&T Miner Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Valparaiso vs. South Alabama at Golden Eagle Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Purdue Northwest vs. Arkansas Monticello at Missouri S&T Miner Invitational, 4 p.m.

