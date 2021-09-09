Here are local college events scheduled for Sept. 9, 2021

.
Women’s Volleyball
Olivet Nazarene at IU Northwest, 7 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get live updates from The Times as Week 3 of the season in Indiana and Week 2 in Illinois kicks off under traditional football weather.
“That’s the most thrilling game I’ve ever played in."
“As a coach, going through last year with COVID, you could tell that a lot of the protocols, a lot of the procedures really weighed heavy on the kids from a mental and emotional standpoint."
“They’re building something and playing some younger guys. Us being able to take advantage of opportunities early, that’s what we were hoping to do.”
MERRILLVILLE — Telepathic center backs could be an advantageous thing for a soccer team to have.
A pair of quarterbacks have thrown for six touchdowns and there are a multitude of skill players with multiple trips to the end zone already.
Andrean and Valparaiso University football teams fell into three-touchdown deficits Saturday.
Fall sports scores from Friday, and late results from Thursday, Sept. 2.
Jonny Sorensen scored on a 4-yard keeper where the offensive line pushed the pile across the goal line for the 14-7 lead with 3 minutes, 39 seconds left in the game.
Lake Central is 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and won its first Duneland Athletic Conference game since 2019 on Friday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.