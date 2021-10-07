Here are local college events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

Purdue University Northwest has unveiled its new logo and mascot.
Women’s Volleyball
Calumet at St. Ambrose, 7 p.m.
Three of a kind can be beat in poker, but it’s hard to top that hand with the Chacon family.
Here are updates from the Times staff and other games around the Region for Week 7.
“This one means a lot. We haven’t been 7-0 in I don’t know how long. They haven’t lost a DAC game in I don’t know how long. So coming out here and doing our job felt good."
Family vacations have been planned around club soccer, whether for Olivia Enyeart or Quentin Enyeart, or their younger brother. Their dad has a unique lens as Lake Central's athletic director.
When Dahna and Dasha Frump came to the United States after being adopted by Kevin and Wendy Frump, the sisters from Ukraine knew very little about American culture let alone high school athletics.
With one goal in the first half Tuesday, Gage Kruper felt a huge sense of relief.
Here are prep results from fall sports action on Friday, and late results from Thursday, Sept. 30.
“For a kid (who has) not played quarterback before at the high school level, he's getting nothing but better."
Chris Nicolini, a longtime fixture on the Region track and field scene, died on Monday.
Jack Kuka was taught early on in life about the impact that acts of kindness can have on others.
